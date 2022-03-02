Russia-Ukraine War: Gas Price In Europe Hits Record High Of $1,600 Per 1000 Cubic Meters

On Day 7 of the escalating Ukraine-Russia war, the price of gas in Europe surged to over $1,700 per 1,000 cubic meters during Wednesday, trading for the first time since December 23, 2021, as per the data provided by London’s ICE, Russian news agency, TASS reported The total increase in the gas price has reached 15%.

It is pertinent to mention here that the European continent depends on Russia for more than a third of its gas supplies, and about a third of the same is shipped through Ukraine. The price of gas futures has been surging as the US, the EU, the UK and some other nations have slapped sanctions on Russia ever since its invasion of Kyiv. The last time energy prices soared in Europe was on the first day of the ongoing conflict. The prices had then gone up by 62%.

Natural gas prices in Europe hits all-time high

As per reports, European natural gas prices have also hit an all-time high. The wholesale natural gas price rose more than 50% to €185 per megawatt-hour before trimming their gains to trade at €146.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk. Reports also state that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine, a post held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy presently.

European Parliament passes resolution against Russia

On Tuesday, Members of the European Parliament voted on a resolution following the debate on EU's responses to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and condemned in the strongest possible terms against the Russian Federation’s 'illegal, unprovoked and unjustified' military aggression against Ukraine. It asked Russia to 'immediately terminate all military activities' in Ukraine, unconditionally withdraw all military and paramilitary forces and military equipment from the entire internationally recognized territory of Ukraine.

US & its allies pledge to devalue Russia's $630 billion war fund

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, threatened to "inflict pain" on Putin during his maiden State of the Union address in the US House chamber. While praising the US' ability to unite with other freedom-loving nations across the world, President Biden also claimed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is now more isolated from the rest of the world than he has ever been. Biden lauded the collective economic sanctions imposed on Putin's regime. He further stated that the United States and its allies were devaluing Putin's $630 billion war fund by blocking Russia's central bank from defending the ruble.