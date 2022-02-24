Russia-Ukraine War: George Bush Condemns Russia's 'unjustified Invasion Of Ukraine'

Former US President George W Bush has expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine. He called Russia's attack against Ukraine "gravest security crisis" on the European continent since the second world war. Bush in the statement condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine."

Furthermore, George W Bush, in the statement, asserted that the American government and people need to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. He said that the American government must stand with Ukrainians as they seek freedom and their right to choose the future. The former US President Bush underscored that they cannot tolerate the "authoritarian bullying and danger" posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Calling Ukraine America's friend and democratic ally, Bush said that the country deserves the full support of the US during the most difficult time.

US Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory for its nationals in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for its citizens asking them to take shelter amid reports of Russian strikes. The US Embassy urged its nationals in Ukraine to immediately seek cover in case loud of explosions or sirens were heard. The US Embassy advised people to stay indoors, go to the lowest level of the structure and sit in an interior wall. Furthermore, the Embassy recommended that people outdoors seek instant cover in a hardened structure and if they are unable to do so, people must lie down and cover their heads. Furthermore, the US Embassy in Kyiv advised its nationals in Ukraine to remain "vigilant" and take steps to increase their security awareness.

Please continue to monitor here and @travelgov for further information. https://t.co/wcXQWeEBtc — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover. — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 24, 2022

Ukraine snaps diplomatic ties with Russia after military action

After Russia ordered military action in Eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military captured two Russian soldiers. The Ukrainian Defence released the pictures of the Russian troops on their Twitter handle. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to his official Twitter handle to compare Russian military action to Nazi Germany during the second world war. He asserted that Ukraine continues to defend itself and will not give up freedom. As Russia initiated military action in Ukraine, Kyiv has announced the snapping of diplomatic ties with Russia. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision on his official Twitter handle.

We have severed diplomatic relations with Russia. For all those who have not yet lost their conscience in Russia, it is time to go out and protest against the war with Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Russia treacherously attacked our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in #2WW years. As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. 🇷🇺 has embarked on a path of evil, but 🇺🇦 is defending itself & won't give up its freedom no matter what Moscow thinks. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian occupiers, they were from 423rd Yampol Motorized Rifle Regiment, military unit 91701. pic.twitter.com/UJzypYXWmm — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 24, 2022

Image: AP