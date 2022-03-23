Russia-Ukraine War: German Chancellor Dismisses Calls To Boycott Russian Energy Imports

Amidst intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine and embattled Ukraine President Zelenskyy's repeated calls urging the US to impose a no-fly zone over the war-ravaged country, the ongoing war has now taken a dreadful turn.

On Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies in the wake of the attack on Ukraine.

This comes a day after the British government announced that western nations, including the US, France, Germany, and Italy, are preparing to mount pressure on Russia over President Vladimir Putin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismisses calls for immediate boycott of Russia's energy resources

The German Chancellor stated that he would not boycott Russian energy supplies and said that sanctions imposed on Russia were already hitting its economy "and this will only get more dramatic every day". He said that the sanctions were designed to be "tolerable" for those imposing them, including in the long term. "That is why Germany's position on this question (of an energy boycott) remains unchanged," said Scholz.

Scholz highlighted the fact that other countries in Europe are even more dependent on Russian oil, coal, and gas than Germany, "and nobody must be left standing out in the rain in this regard".

He further mentioned that Germany is working to diversify its energy supply but it will take time. According to him, if Germany boycotts the Russian energy supply at this juncture, it will eventually have some effect. Notably, European countries pay Russia billions of dollars each day for fossil fuels. Ukrainian officials say that this trade effectively finances Russia's war against their country.

It is pertinent to note that the European Union is divided on banning Russian oil imports as 27 of its members are partially or completely dependent on Russian energies, and finding a replacement overnight is a tough deal. Currently, only the US and UK have imposed bans on Russian oil, but the EU is preparing to slash gas imports by two-thirds by 2023.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 28th day, and Russia's reluctance to cease military aggression against its neighbour has pushed war-ravaged Ukraine into a more chaotic situation. Russian forces are trying hard to capture the besieged port city of Mariupol, leaving it in "ruins" after days of relentless bombardment.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has shown tough resilience against Russian forces. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian military forces had managed to drive Russian soldiers from the Kyiv suburb of Makarov following a fierce fight. Reports have also emerged that Russian troops are destroying food warehouses in Ukraine to push the civilian population to the brink of starvation.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP