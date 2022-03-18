Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Mulling Possibility Of Oil Embargo On Russia

In a massive development, in order to bolster the resolve against Russia for invading Ukraine, Germany, a NATO ally that imports about one-third of its oil and natural gas from Moscow is mulling to impose embargoes on Russian oil and natural gas.

In a statement on Friday, March 18, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed that the European country is mulling over imposing embargoes on Russian oil over its relentless military offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, having been met with severe global criticism and stringent economic sanctions by the US, UK, EU and Japan alongside other nations, the Russian Foreign Minister is trying to patch new collaborations to keep their economy afloat. In an attempt to influence western nations to sew new agreements and partnerships, Lavrov suggested that ‘Moscow is open to negotiating with any country.’ He went on to say that countries to the East of Russia are always open to reach them, but their doors are not closed for West too.

'India's legitimate transaction with Russia on oil shouldn't be politicised': GoI sources

Besides, days after the US cautioned India on buying discounted crude oil from Russia, government sources stressed that legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised. India's high dependence on imports is evident from the fact that nearly 85% of the country's crude oil requirement, i.e 5 million barrels a day has to be imported. While most of the imports are from West Asia- Iraq (23%), Saudi Arabia (18%) and UAE (11%), 7.3% of India's crude oil imports are from the US. As per government sources, the US might account for around 11% of India's crude oil imports in the upcoming months.

Highlighting that the Centre had to stop sourcing oil from Iran and Venezuela due to the geopolitical situation, sources indicated that alternative options have come at a higher cost. They also addressed apprehensions about India's dependence on Russia citing that it accounts for less than 1% of the crude oil imports and there is no Government-to-Government arrangement in this regard. At the same time, government sources pointed out that Russian oil and gas is procured by many European countries. For instance, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Finland, Lithuania, Romania are large importers of Russian crude oil.

They also noted that the Western sanctions on Russia in wake of its invasion of Ukraine have been designed in a way that there will be no detrimental impact on energy imports from Russia. For example, Russian banks that are the main channels for European Union payments for energy imports have not been excluded from SWIFT. Maintaining that countries with oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot preach restrictive trading to India, government sources affirmed that the Centre will keep focusing on competitive energy sources.

(Image: AP)