Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Registers Over 2 Lakh Ukrainian Refugees Since Outbreak Of War

Since the war began more than three weeks ago, Germany's federal police have registered more than 200,000 Ukrainian refugees in the nation, country's interior ministry announced in a statement. According to the country's interior ministry, 207,747 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Germany as of March 19. The actual number of Ukrainian refugees in Germany, on the other hand, is expected to be significantly higher.

It is worth noting that Ukrainians do not require a visa to enter Germany, and federal police only record refugees arriving by train or bus. Moreover, because thorough border inspections are lacking within the European Union's internal borders, Ukrainians arriving in Germany by car from Poland are frequently unregistered. Further, those who live with relatives or friends in Germany are not counted unless they seek for financial assistance from the German government.

The European Union's embrace of Ukrainian refugees

In the weeks after Russia's invasion began, more than 3 million people fled Ukraine. Since World War II, Europe hasn't experienced an exodus of this magnitude and pace. The welcoming attitude of countries bordering Ukraine toward these refugees is also exceptional. Except for the borders with Russia and Belarus, all of Ukraine's borders have remained open in the weeks since the invasion began.

The majority of refugees entered Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova through one of the 31 border checkpoints in western Ukraine. As of March 18, Poland has taken the majority, with a population of about 2 million people. These countries' governments as well as non-governmental organisations immediately devised emergency measures to assist those fleeing the Russian assault.

On March 4, the EU declared that Ukrainian citizens who did not require a visa to stay in the EU for up to 90 days prior to the war, would be eligible for the newly approved temporary protection directive, which would allow them to live, work, and study in EU member states for up to three years. The precise implementation will vary by nation, and certain plans may still change. Except for Moldova, all of the five surrounding countries that opened their borders to let Ukrainians in are EU members.

Image: AP