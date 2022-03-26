Russia-Ukraine War: Germany Sends Weapons To Ukraine; 1500 'Sterla' Missiles Delivered

As Germany promised military assistance to Ukraine, spokesperson of the German government Christiane Hoffmann stated that the weapons have been delivered to Ukraine. As per the reports of the German Press Agency, a source from the Ukrainian government suggests that 1,500 "Strela" anti-air missiles and 100 MG3 machine guns have arrived, in addition to 8 million rounds of ammunition.

Ukrainian sources also stated that the MG3 provided is a standard machine gun of the Bundeswehr (Germany's armed forces), which is utilised by many of the forces' formations. It can fire 1300 rounds per minute and hit targets from a distance of 1200 metres.

Additionally, three million 5.56 calibre bullets were delivered to the armed forces. Germany had already supplied Ukraine with 500 "Strela" anti-air missiles. Germany's army has already given Ukrainian soldiers 1,000 anti-tank weaponry and 500 Stinger-type surface-to-air missile launchers.

Germany was earlier hesitant to send weaponry

Earlier, it was announced that Germany will deploy 2,000 more anti-tank guns to Ukraine to aid the country in repelling the Russian invasion. When Russian forces massed near Ukraine's border, Germany was hesitant to send weaponry but after the beginning of the Russian incursion last month, Chancellor Olaf Scholz modified his strategy. Because of its Nazi past, Germany had traditionally restricted itself from shipping lethal weapons to conflict zones.

On Wednesday, Olaf Scholz spoke to the Bundestag - Germany's Parliament, to lay out his government's objectives in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict. He also stated that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy can count on them for help, in response to Zelenskyy's call for German support during a video speech to the Bundestag last week. Scholz also stated that his administration was doing everything possible to assist in the resolution of Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

NATO will not engage in a direct military confrontation with Russia: Scholz

Scholz also stressed that NATO will not engage in a direct military confrontation with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, instead, it will continue to tighten sanctions on Moscow. The German Chancellor urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict immediately, saying that he must realise that his attack on Kyiv is not only destroying Ukraine but is also destroying Russia's future, according to DW News.

Image: AP