Russia-Ukraine War: Glimpses From Putin's Unforgiving War, As It Nears One-year Completion

As the Russia-Ukraine war nears its one-year anniversary, here's a look at a few photographs that give a glimpse of the unending conflict.

Destroyed tanks of Russia lying on the main road following the battles near Kyiv. This picture was captured on March 10, 2022.

A man rides a bicycle with a child as dead bodies lie on streets of Bucha. This picture was clicked on April 2, 2022.

A bomb shelter in Irpin, where residents are preparing tea as they seek safety from the Russian bombardment. This picture was captured during the early days of the Ukraine war; on March 13, 2022.

A woman is seen sitting inside a basement in Irpin, with no electricity. Irpin is close to Kyiv. 

Ukrainian soldiers using artillery to attack Russian positions in Bakhmut; a picture clicked when Putin's war had ravaged many parts of Ukraine, in November 20, 2022.

January 14, 2023: The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a multi-storey building. Russia had claimed it didn't target the building. 

February 25, 2022: If one image will symbolise the Russia-Ukraine war, it'll perhaps be this. Natali Sevriukova stands in despair, after a rocket destroys her home. 

March 3, 2022: Children looking out of the window of a train that is bound for the western city of Lviv. 

August 31, 2022: A woman is comforted by her relatives as she stands near the dead body of her husband. 

January 13, 2023: A glimpse from the banks of the frozen Siverskiy Donetsk River. Armoured vehicles destroyed during the war lie on the banks of the river. 

March 9, 2022: People burying dead bodies in a ditch near the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. 

In a picture that was captured on March 5, 2022, Ukrainians are seen taking shelter underneath a destroyed bridge, as they attempt to flee towards western Ukraine. 

