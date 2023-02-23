Russia-Ukraine War: Glimpses From Putin's Unforgiving War, As It Nears One-year Completion

Quick links:
Destroyed tanks of Russia lying on the main road following the battles near Kyiv. This picture was captured on March 10, 2022.
A man rides a bicycle with a child as dead bodies lie on streets of Bucha. This picture was clicked on April 2, 2022.
A bomb shelter in Irpin, where residents are preparing tea as they seek safety from the Russian bombardment. This picture was captured during the early days of the Ukraine war; on March 13, 2022.
A woman is seen sitting inside a basement in Irpin, with no electricity. Irpin is close to Kyiv.
Ukrainian soldiers using artillery to attack Russian positions in Bakhmut; a picture clicked when Putin's war had ravaged many parts of Ukraine, in November 20, 2022.
January 14, 2023: The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a multi-storey building. Russia had claimed it didn't target the building.
February 25, 2022: If one image will symbolise the Russia-Ukraine war, it'll perhaps be this. Natali Sevriukova stands in despair, after a rocket destroys her home.
March 3, 2022: Children looking out of the window of a train that is bound for the western city of Lviv.
August 31, 2022: A woman is comforted by her relatives as she stands near the dead body of her husband.
January 13, 2023: A glimpse from the banks of the frozen Siverskiy Donetsk River. Armoured vehicles destroyed during the war lie on the banks of the river.