Russia-Ukraine War: Global Oil Prices Soar By 8% As EU Mulls Ban On Russian Imports

Global oil prices on Monday saw a steep hike as the European Union flagged consideration to join the US in imposing an embargo on Russian oil imports.

Russia

Global oil prices on Monday saw a steep hike with the cost of one gallon going above $3 as the European Union flagged consideration to join the US in imposing an embargo on Russian oil imports. The unprecedented soar led to Brent crude oil prices soaring above $111 per barrel, adding to the 1.2% rise last Friday.

The jump in the already-high fuel prices came after a structural shortfall in the Middle East after Houthi militants attacked Saudi Arabia-based energy terminal, which is considered as an immediate alternative energy source to Russian supplies to Europe.

On Monday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery clocked at $112.12 per barrel at New York Mercantile Exchange. WTI's crude futures for Monday closed at $108.35, adding to a 1.7% jump last Friday. Brent, on the other hand, closed May delivery close to $115.62 a barrel at London ICE Futures Exchange. "The reason for the upswing is news that EU appears to be considering a ban on oil imports from Russia," said Carsten Fritsch, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, as quoted by Xinhua.

If the EU slaps the potential sanctions on Russian energy, there will be a substantial shortfall in supplies and an additional price hike as the members of the EU are highly dependent on Russian oil, accounting for 40% of Russian oil imports.

"In the case of diesel, Russian 11 accounts for as much as 80% of its net imports," Fritsch said. "This means that large quantity would have to be obtained from elsewhere, which wood for the tighten the market," he added.

How are world leaders dealing with the energy crisis?

Fuel prices, which were already affected by the supply-chain bottlenecks during COVID-19 lockdowns, moved higher last week before a series of talks between US President Joe Biden and his European Union allies. The summits were aimed at hardening the West's response to Moscow against its invasion of Ukraine.

As Russia's actions against Ukraine showed no sign of cessation, German Chancellor Scholz on March 1 had said, "Germany would wean itself off its addiction to gas. It would be carbon-neutral in 25 years and would expand solar and wind power capacity."

Following the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting on Ukraine on Monday, UK PM Johnson "agreed to work in unity to maximise the economic price that Putin will pay for his aggression."

However, noting the EU's decision to consider a ban on Russian oil imports, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the bloc's consideration was "unrealistic" as cutting off from Russian supplies on such short notice makes the situation "even worse".

However, he clarified that the EU nations could do it "as speedily possible" but not in a span of a day. With its huge fossil fuel reserves, Russia is a major contributor to the global energy system, being the largest producer of natural gas and third-largest producer of oil after the US and Saudi Arabia.

Russia accounts for 17% of total gas output annually. The entire European continent survives on 70% gas exports from Russia, as per US data. "We have to deleverage that dependency," PM Rutte said.

