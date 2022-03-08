Russia-Ukraine War: Green Corridor Opens In Sumy City To Evacuate Citizens Amid Invasion

As the brutal war with Russia continues to escalate, the Ukrainian authorities opened a green corridor on Tuesday to evacuate people from the city. Republic Media Network has accessed a video wherein the first batch of citizens is seen being evacuated. Earlier today (March 8), Russia declared a ceasefire in five cities of Ukraine- Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol to open humanitarian corridors. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry also called for constant communication between the two sides in order to share information about the evacuation's preparation and execution.

Russia's latest announcement comes as the third round of peace negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation, which took place in Belarus, failed to produce the desired results. However, both sides agreed to go ahead with the negotiations and noted a positive shift on the issue of humanitarian corridors. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, has said that if his country's demands are met, the special operation in Ukraine will be called off.

⚡️ @mod_russia statement



From 10:00 a.m. MSK on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares #ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors (from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Mariupol).



The full statement in detail:

👉 https://t.co/tLeAQIIwXR pic.twitter.com/8RrUCfR2HK — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 7, 2022

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time an attempt has been made to halt military operations in order to allow civilians to safely evacuate the combat zone. A truce between Russia and Ukraine in Mariupol and Volnovakha had previously failed twice, with both sides accusing each other of undermining the process. Meanwhile, on Monday, the International Red Cross claimed that the "humanitarian corridor" prepared by Russia for civilians from Mariupol was full of mines.

As promised by the #Ukrainian side, the green corridor in #Sumy has opened.



The first batch of citizens has already been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/zj5LmkV9xw — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 8, 2022

Over 500 foreign students stranded in Sumy: Report

Last week, The Guardian reported that more than 500 international students are stranded in Sumy, a town 40 kilometres from Ukraine's northeast border that has been shelled by the Russian military for days. Nigerians make up the majority of the students, with others from Ethiopia, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ireland, India, Turkey and Lebanon. The report further stated that trains and buses have ceased running, and roads and bridges leading out of the city have been destroyed, with violence reported on the streets.

Image: Republic World