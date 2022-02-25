Devastating visuals from the residential areas of Kyiv following the Russian bombings were witnessed through Republic Media Network's on-ground reporting from the Ukrainian war zone. As depicted in the visuals, at least 8 floors of a 12-floor residential building were completely burned and destroyed after the missile attack from Russia. Nearly 8 Ukrainians sustained injuries while one is said to be critically injured, according to Ukraine security officials.

From conversations with some of the residents, Republic TV learned that some of the locals were still sleeping when the attack transpired.

#LIVE | Republic's @shawansen and @mradul2991 report from site that was bombed in Kyiv, tune in to watch the unparalleled coverage from Ukraine here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/GWhGxNgP9z — Republic (@republic) February 25, 2022

In a heart-wrenching visual, a woman was seen collecting the remains of her personal belongings from a wrecked building. The Ukrainian police and army were carrying out the operation to clear the area and take stock of the situation.

Ukrainians woke up to the sound of explosions and sirens on Thursday after Russian President Putin declared war against Ukraine on Thursday morning. The Russian army has dropped several bombs on different parts of the Ukrainian cities, killing 40 people, as per Ukraine's President. The Western powers have strongly condemned Russia's actions and have stated that they will support Ukraine in this conflict, but will not intercede militarily themselves.

Russian fighter jets, tanks spotted in Kyiv

With Russian troops barely a few kilometres away from Kyiv, its attack choppers were seen flying low in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. While a large column of military vehicles stood outside the city, a Russian tank was spotted driving in northern Kyiv.

A number of Russian jets flying in a combat mode, close to the ground level in residential areas in the capital, sounding an alarm for the Ukrainian government were also spotted.

Russia invades Ukraine

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Zelenskyy has vowed to remain in Kyiv - which is currently under attack from Moscow's troops. Sharing a video to Ukrainian citizens, a determined Zelenskyy revealed that he was marked as the number one target of Russia. He added that he along with his family will remain in Ukraine.

Image: Republic World