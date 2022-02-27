Russia-Ukraine War: Haryana Girl Refuses To Leave Ukraine To Take Care Of Landlord's Kids

As the evacuation of Indians from war-torn Ukraine is currently underway, a 17-year-old Indian student from the state of Haryana, who is currently stranded in Ukraine, reportedly refused to leave the country in order to take care of three children of her house owner after he joined the war.

As per a social media post, the owner of the house where she has been staying as a paying guest has voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to serve his country in the war with Russia, and the Indian girl decided to support his wife in taking care of their three small children.

"My friend tried hard to contact the embassy to get her out of there, but the girl does not want to come back, leaving those three children and their mother alone in such difficult times. Despite millions of efforts by her mother, the girl is stubborn to stay there till the end of the war. I’m wondering what is encouraging that child to stand with that family in such difficult times?", a social media post, reportedly by a friend of the girls' mother read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 27, said that the Central government is working day and night to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, PM Modi said under 'Operation Ganga', thousands of Indian citizens are being brought back home safely.

"We are also bringing back thousands of Indians from Ukraine by running Operation Ganga. The government is working day and night to take our sons and daughters who are still there to their homes with full security," PM Modi said.

Indians stranded in Ukraine return home

An Air India flight, AI1944, brought back 219 stranded Indians from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. The officials informed that another Air India evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport around 2.45 a.m. on Sunday.

The fourth flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fifth evacuation flight has left from Bucharest (Romania) to bring 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India had operated one flight to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.