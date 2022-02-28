Russia-Ukraine War: HD Devegowda Urges Parties Not To Politicise Evacuation Of Indians

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, on Monday, urged the political parties to not politicize the evacuation process from war-torn Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the JD(S) patriarch urged the parties to work together. He wrote, "I have been watching videos of our young citizens stranded in Ukraine making fervent pleas for evacuation. It is heart-wrenching to see their plight. I can understand their desperation to get back home safely. But when a war is raging in that country and there is so much uncertainty on the ground, and when operational links are broken, it is only fair that we support our officers and embassies to focus on the job at hand."

"I know from experience that these operations can be tough and delicate. Let us not politicise the evacuation process. I know from experience that these operations can be tough and delicate. Let us not politicise the evacuation process," he added.

Let us not politicise the evacuation process. It will demoralise those conducting the operation. Scoring points at this hour of crisis will make us look bad. Let us work together: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda#UkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/cWWj4YpUyU — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Earlier on the same day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has managed to accelerate its efforts to get its nationals out of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, although the situation on the ground continues to be 'complex and fluid' in terms of the evacuation of people.

The EAM stated that a total of 1,396 Indian nationals were brought back to India in six flights as a part of the evacuation mission, 'Operation Ganga'. The total number of Indian nationals who have left war-torn Ukraine since India issued the first advisory earlier this month is over 8,000. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India will send humanitarian aid including medicines to Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has lasted for 5 days now even though the conflict first started eight years ago when Moscow captured Crimea. Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Monday said 352 civilians have died in the Russian invasion including 14 children and 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been injured. Vladimir Putin on February 24 had announced the special operation in Ukraine.