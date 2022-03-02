Russia-Ukraine War: Heavy Artillery Shells Voznesensk, Attacks On Various Cities

On Day 7 of the ongoing tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, Moscow on Wednesday continued its unprovoked offensive upon its neighbour by shelling the southern city of Ukraine, Voznesensk. Local media reports claim that the city holds the defence against the Russian forces breaking in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, which is Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, according to media outlet Nexta, a Bulgarian bridge has also been blown up.

The Russian troops reportedly also shelled Borodyanka, which is close to Kyiv. As per the reports of Euromaidan, additional air raids were heard in Kyiv, Uman, Zhaskiv, and Vinnytsia. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets on Wednesday to prevent the Russian military from making inroads into the nuclear power station Enerhodar. Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko stated that the battle near the nuclear power plant in Enerhodar could destroy safety equipment and anything similar to the Chernobyl or Fukushima disasters can likely repeat under these circumstances.

'Nationalities are irrelevant to radiation'

Herashchenko shared a post on Facebook, urging Russian personnel to avoid the region, stating that nationalities are irrelevant to radiation. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have taken control of the Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, however, an update from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday stated that Russian forces had only taken control of the territory surrounding the plant and that the plant remained under the control of the Ukrainian national operator.

On a related development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday warned that World War III will be a devastating nuclear war, reported Jerusalem Post. Earlier, he cautioned that having American nuclear weapons in Europe is unacceptable and that it is high time for them to be returned to the US, according to TASS. On Wednesday, Lavrov reiterated charges that Ukraine is planning to acquire nuclear weapons. Also, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces have taken control of Kherson, Ukraine and that the Russian troops have destroyed 1,502 Ukrainian military installations and equipment.

Putin ordered his military leadership to raise the alert level

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military leadership to raise the alert level for Russia's deterrence forces, which comprise nuclear weapons. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko recently warned that Western sanctions are driving Russia into a third world war, according to Jerusalem Post.

Image: AP