Russia-Ukraine War: Here Are 10 Key Developments As Fighting Intensifies On Day Six

As the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine entered the sixth day on Tuesday, there have been several key developments so far. On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, claiming to demilitarise its former Soviet ally. The Ukrainian forces, on the other hand, have pledged to offer strong resistance to Russia's massive forces. The Russian military assault on Ukraine entered its sixth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be placed on high alert, further escalating tensions.

Here are ten key developments that have taken place so far amid global call for de-escalation

On Monday, the delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for peace negotiations on the Polish-Belarusian border. Both sides addressed all issues on the agenda in detail throughout the discussions, which lasted over five hours, and identified some common points on which common positions can be found, as per Sputnik. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that a second meeting would also be held soon.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree temporarily suspending the need for entry visas for any foreigner willing to join Ukraine's International Defense Legion and fight alongside Kyiv against the Russian forces. The decision goes into force on Tuesday, March 1, and will last as long as martial law is in operation in the former Soviet republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to put the country's nuclear deterrent forces on high alert. In response to Western criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine, nuclear deterrent forces are now in a "special regime of combat duty." NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg expressed his displeasure with the move, calling Putin's nuclear posturing "dangerous."

Ukraine's President Zelensky signed an application on Monday, February 28, for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. The development comes hours after Ukraine requested to join the EU through a special procedure. According to EU President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine must be accepted because the country already maintains significant relations with the bloc.

The US put sanctions on Russia's central bank and other sources of wealth, hitting the country's economy hard and punishing Moscow even further. This comes after US President Joe Biden announced a slew of economic sanctions aimed at Russia's state-owned banks, high-end technology imports, and a select group of affluent elites and members of Putin's closest circle.

Western allies upped arms deliveries in support of Ukraine, and Britain asked for more of the same. Finland committed to send 1,500 anti-tank weapons and 2,500 assault rifles. Meanwhile, Canada has vowed to supply anti-tank weapons and upgraded ammunition to Ukraine.

India abstained from a procedural vote in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, the resolution passed with 11 votes in favour, allowing the 163-member UNGA to convene a meeting to discuss Russia's military assault.

During the rare emergency session in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya stated that occupying Ukraine is not part of Moscow’s plans. He said that the goal of this special operation is to safeguard those who have been subjected to eight years of "cruelty and genocide" by the Kyiv regime.

As sanctions on Russia began to bite, Europe's financial market began severing Russia's ties to its vital infrastructure for trading, clearing, and settling securities. Early Monday, the ruble fell about 26% against the dollar as Western nations moved to prohibit Russian banks from using the SWIFT global payment system.

Associations of international football FIFA and UEFA have banned Russian clubs and national teams from participating in all events, including the World Cup. Russia has been excluded from the World Cup 2022 play-offs until further notice as a result of President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

Image: AP