Russia-Ukraine War: Here Are Key Developments As The War Enters Day 24

As the Russian armed assault and siege of Ukrainian cities unravelled into the 24th day since the invasion, here are the key developments on Saturday, March 19.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made an official appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin for holding a 'meaningful and honest negotiation' in a taped address that he released in the early hours of Saturday morning. His message, recorded outside in Kyiv with the presidential office behind him, came as he accused the Russian forces of deliberately blocking humanitarian supplies into Kyiv, while also categorically emphasizing that the war has incurred Russia irreparable damages, referring to West's sanctions.

“The time has come for a meeting – it is time to talk," Ukraine's leader Zelenskyy told Russia's Putin as he urged that he meets him "directly." "I want everyone to hear me, especially in Moscow, the time has come to meet, to talk. The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine," Zelenskyy was heard saying in the footage.

Zelenskyy highlighted the purported Russian losses in military hostilities, the repercussions of the financial and economic measures taken by the West that he asserted will cripple Russia's economy. He also invoked the images of the dead bodies from Moscow's Luzhniki stadium where demonstrators had gathered to mark eight years after Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Zelenskyy told Russia's President in his address that the two nations are now facing miserable conditions and that the Ukrainians will cooperate with the talks. "Otherwise, Russia's costs will be so high that you will not be able to rise again for several generations," he warned.

"Just picture for yourself [refers to Putin] that in that stadium in Moscow there are 14,000 dead bodies and tens of thousands more injured and maimed. Those are the Russian costs throughout the invasion," Zelenskyy said.

As Russia pounded missile on aircraft repair installation on the outskirts of Lviv near the Polish border, launched heavy fires on cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, and Russian troops barred the passage for humanitarian supplies, Zelenskyy urged his adversary Putin to halt "deliberate tactics."

Ukraine leader recorded the message after Russia besieged the southern port city of Mariupol that has lost Kyiv's access to the Azov Sea.

Ukraine and Russia negotiations turned hostile after negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak accused members of the Russian delegation of “provoking tension in the media” by making claims that Moscow and Kyiv were most aligned on Ukraine’s neutrality and that the latter agreed to give up on joining NATO. Ukraine’s position is unchanged in talks with Russia, he told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to lift the siege of Ukraine's Mariupol, allow humanitarian access and order an immediate cease-fire. Macron spoke with the Russian leader on the phone for 70 minutes, during which he revisited complaints about repeated attacks on civilians and Russia's failure to respect human rights in Ukraine. Putin, in turn, laid the blame for the war on Ukraine, Macron's office said.

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov praised right-wing American broadcaster Fox news during an in-studio interview with the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT network. “We know the manners and the tricks that are being used by the western countries to manipulate media ... If you take the United States, only Fox News is trying to present some alternative point of view,” he said in televised remarks, as per the transcribed version of his remarks.

As many as 350,000 civilians were left without food and water as Russia's offensive reached the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Saturday. Russian soldiers are “tightening the noose around the city, and are fighting against nationalists," Russia's Defense Ministry claimed in a statement. Civilians remained buried under the rubble, and Ukraine's interior minister told reporters that unexploded ordnance has scattered underneath the debris in the shelling. “A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part hasn’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat. It will take years, not months, to defuse them," he said.

In an official estimate released Saturday, the Kyiv city administration stated that as many as 222 civilians have been killed and 889 others have been wounded in Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The casualties include 4 children.

US president Joe Biden made a threatening virtual call to China's president, Xi Jinping warning his country of the "implications and consequences" of providing support to Russia as its soldiers continue to kill civilians in Ukraine. “The Ukraine crisis is something that we don’t want to see,” Xi meanwhile told Biden, according to a White House press document. "President Joe Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Russian troops have recently captured Dmytro Vasylyev, the secretary to the city council of Nova Kakhovka. The city which is located in Kherson Oblast's southern region has been under Russian control for several days. Further, in a nearby jail facility, Dmytro Vasylyev is now being investigated by Russians. According to The Kyiv Independent, the secretary’s wife revealed that Russian soldiers have tortured him in order to force him to publicly accept the Russian takeover.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres alerted that the world is on a potential meltdown of the global economy that can give rise to a hunger crisis. Urging the international community to 'do everything possible to avert a hurricane of shortfall in the global food chain, the UN head affirmed that the ongoing crisis is 'already' disrupting supply chains. In addition, he mentioned the hike in prices of fuel, food, and transport and said the same will further skyrocket.

The general staff of the Ukraine forces has claimed that they have killed the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia, namely Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev. The advisor to the president's office of Ukraine, Aleksey Arestovich, informed that the general of Russia was killed in an attack by the forces of Ukraine at an airfield named Chernobaevka near Mykolaiv.

Germany on Friday (local time) announced that the Group of Seven (G7) nations would discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The summit will take place on March 24th in Brussels. According to Nikkie Asia, the German government has announced that an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will be held to discuss actions against Russia for its ongoing military aggression in Ukraine.

Ahead of the emergency NATO summit scheduled for next week March 24 in Brussels, the 11 members of the United States bipartisan Senate NATO Observer Group (SNOG) have submitted a written document to President Joe Biden demanding that Washington “ramps up” military presence in Ukraine. The United States Armed Forces deployment in war-torn Ukraine will bolster the alliance's defence capability, and deter Russia’s increasing atrocities on the civilians as it ensues fierce bombardments and airstrikes inside Ukraine’s urban cities, they said in a letter.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has alleged that Kremlin is using peace talks with Ukraine as an opportunity to regroup more of its forces. Deeming the apparent Kremlin's goals to conduct reconciliation talks as 'smoke screen', the United Kingdom MP for South West Norfolk said she is 'sceptical' of Vladimir Putin's intentions in the war-ravaged eastern European country.

"If the country (Russia) is serious about negotiations, it is not indiscriminately bombing civilians that day. What we have seen is an attempt to create space for the regrouping of Russians," Sky News quoted Truss as saying

Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, in a Facebook post, claimed that Russian troops continue to suffer losses and heavy war casualties despite that Russia has projected different estimates of the number of soldiers killed in the war. Ukraine says that the dead and the injured Russian soldiers are being sent and the treatment of wounded troops is being carried out in Gomel, Belarus and the information about the war casualties is being kept hidden. Belarusian surgeons are working round the clock to treat the Russian soldiers who have been injured in the ongoing war, claims the Ukrainian defence ministry. Minsk's own citizens who have been awaiting surgery either had their appointments cancelled or are having it postponed for an indefinite time. Based on the major losses suffered by the Russian armed forces, there is a possibility that the Russian military and its leadership in Moscow will decide to make changes to the existing law and start mobilisation, Ukraine's Army said.

