Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments As Moscow Intensifies Attack On Day 7

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine enters its seventh day on Wednesday, there have been several key developments so far. Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and continues to escalate it despite drawing serious flak from the International community for its unprovoked action. According to Ukraine's government, more than 350 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed so far during the invasion, and more than half a million people have fled the country. Several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia, hitting the country's economy hard.

Here are some of the key developments amid the ongoing war

Russia's airborne troops land in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian army claimed on Wednesday that Russian airborne forces have landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the Ukrainian army said in a statement on Telegram. Kharkiv is a predominantly Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, with a population of approximately 1.4 million people.

Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY! pic.twitter.com/tN4VHF1A9n — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 1, 2022

European Parliament accepts Ukraine's plea to join EU

On Tuesday, the European Parliament approved Ukraine's application to join the European Union, marking a watershed moment in the country's history. The development came following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to the European Union Parliament. In his speech, Zelenskyy emphasised how the bloc's countries were united and voiced his wish for Ukraine to join it. President of EU Parliament Roberta Metsola vehemently condemned Kremlin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine. She also expressed gratitude to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for demonstrating to the world what it means to stand up, saying that the European Parliament recognises Ukraine's European vision.

The European Parliament has recommended that #Ukraine be granted #EU candidate status!

Thank you, Europe! pic.twitter.com/Sfp4Sgqy5q — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 1, 2022

US & its allies pledge to devalue Russia's $630 billion war fund

In reaction to Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden threatened to "inflict pain" on Putin during his maiden State of the Union address in the US House chamber. While praising the US' ability to unite with other freedom-loving nations across the world, President Biden also claimed that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is now more isolated from the rest of the world than he has ever been. Biden lauded the collective economic sanctions imposed on Putin's regime. He went on to say that the United States and its allies were devaluing Putin's $630 billion war fund by blocking Russia's central bank from defending the ruble.

Tune in as I deliver the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. https://t.co/Kgg9cxK21w — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2022

ICJ to hold public hearing on Russia-Ukraine conflict on March 7-8

The International Court of Justice is likely to hold public hearings on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on March 7 and 8. The hearing will be held in a hybrid format owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some members of the Court will be present in person during the oral proceedings in the Great Hall of Justice, while others will participate through video link. As per reports, representatives from the parties to the case will also be present, either in person or virtually. Notably, the International Court of Justice is the United Nations' primary judicial entity, founded in June 1945.

Tech company Apple bans sale of all products in Russia

Apple, a multinational electronics firm based in the United States, said on Tuesday that all product sales in Russia have been halted. Apple has also decided to cease all exports to Russia and has "restricted" its payment service Apple Pay for Russian citizens, according to a statement made by the iPhone maker. "All product sales in Russia have been halted. We suspended all exports into our country's sales channel last week. Other services, such as Apple Pay, have also been prohibited," the company said in a statement, as per Sputnik. The tech company also prohibited state-owned Russian media, RT News and Sputnik News Agency from downloading from the Apple App Store outside Russia.

Image: AP