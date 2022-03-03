Russia-Ukraine War: Here's List Of Some Major Cities Attacked By Russian Forces So Far

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to launch a special military operation on February 24, the country's military has attacked several major cities in Ukraine. The war between the two countries started when Putin recognised the independence of Ukrainian breakaway regions -- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday claimed that Russia has lost around 9,000 of its personnel. However, the Russian Defence Ministry refuted the claim saying that 498 of its servicemen have been killed and 1,597 injured so far amid the ongoing war. The varying casualty figures by Russia and Ukraine came at a time when both sides' troops are engaged in severe fighting in major Ukrainian cities.

Here are some major Ukrainian cities attacked by Russian forces

Kherson

According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian military occupied the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday, March 2. This comes after Russian troops encircled the city and engaged the Ukrainians in a ground fight for several hours. According to media reports, Kherson is the first major Ukrainian city to come into Russia's control since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. Kherson is strategically important because it connects the Crimean Peninsula to the rest of Ukraine. Kherson, a city with a population of 3 lakh, is strategically placed on the Dnieper River near its confluence with the Black Sea. If Russia captures the city, they might open a water canal, restoring water supplies to the Crimean Peninsula.

Kharkiv

Meanwhile, the Russian forces have continued their attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, for the third day in a row. Earlier on Wednesday, Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and fired rockets into the centre of the city. "Russian airborne forces landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital. Invaders and Ukrainians are currently engaged in a fight," the Ukrainian army said in a statement on Telegram. With a population of around 1.4 million people, Kharkiv is a primarily Russian-speaking city near the Russian border. The city has been a target for the Russian military ever since Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Kyiv

On Tuesday, March 1, a large Russian armoured column pounded Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. As per media reports, the capital city has been encircled by Russian forces, who are continuing to bombard it. According to Kyiv City State Administration, the city's infrastructure is in good shape, with heat, water, power, and communications available in all areas. The First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, Nikolai Povoroznik, claimed that Russian forces are continuously firing missiles and that the Ukrainian air defence unit is employing night explosives to knock down hostile missiles. Thousands of Ukrainian women and children were evacuated during the bombing of Kyiv's Southern Railway Station. The strike affected the area near the Ibis hotel. On Wednesday, two explosions were reported near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Meanwhile, air raid alerts were also issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, as well as Mykolaiv, Lviv, and Zhytomyr.

Melitopol, Mariupol and Chernihiv

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday, February 26, that the country's forces have taken complete control of Melitopol city - located in Ukraine's southern part. Meanwhile, Mariupol and Chernihiv cities have also been encircled and bombarded by the Russian military. The Russian forces also attacked an oil depot in Chernihiv which was set ablaze after a shell hit it on Thursday. Ukraine State Emergency Services (SES) stated that the attack took place around 8:10 am (local time).

