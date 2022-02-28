Russia-Ukraine War: How Can Sanctions Stop Russian Aggression And Invasion Of Ukraine?

Current international sanctions on Russia, in retaliation to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, is said to disrupt approximately USD 1 trillion worth of Russia's assets from flowing into the US markets and other financial systems. Political analysts said that while the Russian economy is set to experience a jolt due to isolation, Vladimir Putin has been trying enough to erect an economy capable of withstanding even stringent penalties, since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

As Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine began on February 24 and its troops inched closer to taking over the capital city of Kyiv, the international community, quintessentially the West, announced a flurry of sanctions. After Russian forces barged into Ukraine's territory on the orders of Putin and subsequent sanctions levied by Joe Biden, the Russian felt the effects of the war as its stocks crashed a notable 33% on the first day itself. By forcing the Russian markets to falter and the ruble value to deflate, the White House made Russians admit recent sanctions are 'a big deal'.

It is pertinent to note that imposing sanctions is one of the most powerful security weapons at the disposal of the US and its partners when it comes to influencing a country that is not an ally.

Sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

Removal of selected Russian banks from SWIFT

The move is being done to isolate Moscow financially as it continues its military operation in Ukraine. Leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States, released a joint statement to confirm the move. In an attempt to isolate Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the US and its allies announced the removal of selected Russian banks from the SWIFT.

Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication known as SWIFT is a Belgian-based co-operative used by thousands of financial institutions in over 200 countries, including Russia. It provides a secure messaging system to facilitate cross-border money transfers.

United States

Joe Biden's administration announced severing the connection to the US financial system for Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, including 25 subsidiaries, by imposing payable-through account sanctions. Furthermore, the US administration imposed full blocking sanctions on Russia’s second-largest financial institution, VTB Bank (VTB), including 20 subsidiaries. Moreover, US authorities have imposed full blocking sanctions on three other major Russian financial institutions - Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC, Novikombank and 34 subsidiaries. Debt and equity restrictions have been announced on thirteen of the major Russian enterprises and entities.

Australia ramps up financial sanctions on 339 Russian MPs

Australia ramped up sanctions against Russia on Saturday and targeted oligarchs and members of parliament further preparing to join allies indirectly punishing President Vladimir Putin. Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne said financial sanctions will be imposed on the 339 members of parliament and on eight oligarchs close to Putin who were the 'facilitators' of the attack. The Belarussian government's key figures were also being sanctioned for 'abetting the invasion.

Australia will also work with NATO to provide “lethal” military equipment and other assistance to Kyiv. He informed that as an immediate measure, Australia will contribute $3 million to NATO’s Trust Fund for Ukraine to support non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on five Russian banks and three individuals. While the 5 banks including Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank, and Promsvyazbank are small lenders, the three individuals are said to be allies of President Vladimir Putin.

European Union

The European Union issued sanctions blacklisting Russian politicians and officials further banning trades in the Russian state, bonds, imports, and exports among others. The move taken with the aim to target the ability of the Russian state and government will limit the financing which has escalated in the aggressive policies of the country. Along with that, the banks involved in the activities have also been roped in in the sanctions.

Germany

Joining the wave of sanctions against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the crucial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline which directly links the Russian gas connection to Europe via Germany.

Australia

Australia and its set of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday stand against individuals who are responsible for the actions against Ukraine. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it is just the beginning and sanctions will be imposed against Russia in the coming days.

Canada

The Canadian government has barred Canadian citizens from many kinds of financial dealings with the breakaway regions as recognised as independent by Russia. Apart from that, it has also restricted Canadians to engage in purchasing Russian sovereign debts. Along with that, it has also applied sanctions on two banks to prevent any financial dealings with them.

Japan

The Japanese government has also joined the group and imposed sanctions on Russia and its actions which include prohibiting Russian bonds in Japan and further freezing the assets of Russian individuals.

Image: AP