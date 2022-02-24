Russia-Ukraine War: How Evacuation Efforts Are Being Carried Out On Both Sides | In Pics

On Thursday morning, Russia under the direction of President Vladimir Putin initiated a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbass, to demilitarise its former Soviet ally. Reports of massive explosions, bombings, and attacks surfaced from across the country including its capital city Kyiv, second-largest city Kharkiv, and other parts close to breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, apart from Crimea and the Black seaport of Odessa.

(Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv. Image: AP)

After the serial bombings and strikes, Martial Law was declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Schools were shut down, shops and restaurants ceased operations and long queues were witnessed at banks, cash machines, and fuel stations, as people prepare for the worst.

(Ukrainian soldiers travel in a military vehicle in Mariupol. Image: AP Photo)

While some citizens focused on stocking supplies, others packed up and took to the roads to leave the city. An evacuation of sorts commenced as multiple cars hit the road resulting in long traffic snarls. On the way out of Kyiv, a huge traffic jam was witnessed, with desperate citizens trying to leave the city.

The traffic jam of people leaving Kyiv, Ukraine in a hurry as Russia walks in pic.twitter.com/8TXB4b4asx — Russia Ukraine Conflict (@Russiaconflict) February 24, 2022

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Kharkiv Railway Station as hundreds of people queued to buy tickets to flee eastern Ukraine.

(Hundreds of people queuing to buy at Kharkiv train station. Image: @Sara_Cincurova/Twitter)

Ukraine has also announced the shutdown of its Kyiv airport, resulting in long queues of stranded people. Air India's flight was forced to turn back mid-air. India, in its first statement, asserted that the country was closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Thereafter, a high-level meeting of the Ministry of External Affairs took place, in which a discussion was held on contingency plans.

(MEA control room in Delhi expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine. Image: ANI)

Meanwhile, Russia began evacuating diplomatic staff from Ukraine, a day after lawmakers in Moscow granted President Vladimir Putin permission to use force abroad. After recognising the separatist region of Donetsk as an independent sovereign, Russia began organizing a mass evacuation of civilians to Rostov-- women, children and the elderly first. Meanwhile, men have been asked to stay back, several being drafted as the two sides brace for the long haul.

(People wait to cross from pro-Russian separatists’ controlled territory to Ukrainian government-controlled areas in Stanytsia Luhanska, the only crossing point open daily, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine. Image: AP)