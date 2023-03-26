Russia-Ukraine War: How Is The US Culpable In Ongoing Conflict Between Ukraine & Russia?

The United States' move to enlarge NATO to the east and press Ukraine to ally with the European Union have resulted in Vladimir Putin's damaging acts, which was to be expected. For many years, the Kremlin made it obvious to the West that Russia's primary security interests were at odds with NATO expansion and a westernised Ukraine. Yet, the United States pushed Ukraine to join the European Union while remaining open to the possibility of its membership in NATO.

The United States took this action in recognition of the high likelihood that Putin would use force to defend his vision of Russia's interests in Ukraine, the fact that it would be impossible for Ukraine to defend its sovereignty militarily and that the United States was not prepared to risk its lives or start a nuclear war to do so.

The United States is fortunate to be bordered by two enormous oceans and two amicable neighbours, unlike many other nations on the globe. As a result, a sizable section of the American population has always had tendencies towards solitude.

US engagement in different battles

Despite visions of Nazi hegemony over much of Europe and Japanese conquests in China, the US stayed out of the Second World War for more than two years. The US didn't enter the war until it was attacked on December 7, 1941. Since then, the US has engaged in combat in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan as well as countless more covert military operations under the justification that it must act overseas to thwart domestic dangers.

In actuality, it was a betrayal for America to support Ukraine's claims of independence from Russia. Given the limitations imposed by Russia's power and the West's refusal to engage in combat, the best course of action for maximising Ukrainian autonomy and welfare was for Ukraine to refuse NATO membership and declare neutrality towards both Russia and Europe. A disaster was certain if Ukraine took the alternate road.

The world does not operate in that manner. You wind up with the disastrous policies that the US adopted during the unipolar era when you attempt to establish a world that resembles that. To establish liberal democracies, the US travelled the globe. It's well known how it turned out that the Middle East as a whole was its main area of attention.

Russia's neighbour, Ukraine, found the decision to join NATO to be an unforgivable provocation. In retaliation, Putin annexed the important Crimea peninsula, and the United States and its NATO allies thereafter sanctioned Russia economically. The new Cold War had begun.

Yet, Washington continued to hold firm. Instead, the administrations of Trump and Biden sent tonnes of weapons to Ukraine, permitted joint military drills between American and Ukrainian forces, and even pushed the allies to include Ukraine in NATO wargames.

But making the case that Putin's invasion of Ukraine was an expected reaction to US policy decisions does not entail that those decisions were legitimate. Those trying to make the former argument in recent days have been criticised far too frequently for making the latter one.

The United States, NATO and EU members, as well as other allies, view Russia's conflict against Ukraine as "unprovoked and unjustifiable". To impose a series of sanctions on Russia that get progressively worse, countries including the US, the EU, and the UK have worked together.

Despite months of conflict, both Russia and Ukraine seem upbeat about the war's future direction. Ukraine has high hopes for the expansion of Western backing as well as for the development of its capabilities. Moscow seems to think that the US and its allies will eventually back down from supporting Ukraine, especially as the cost of the war rises.

The Kremlin claims, among other things, that the protracted conflict's impact on energy prices will put a strain on European economies and lead to support for aiding Ukraine in its war to wane.

The U.S. and Europe have responded to this war in a very brave and united manner, at least so far, but the questions is, how long will it last? The discrepancies become more obvious over time. France, Italy, and Germany discuss negotiations. Vladimir Putin shouldn't be humiliated, according to President Macron.

On the other side, the United States and the Eastern European nations are opposed to Russia. Of course, the US' goal of weakening Russia by manipulating events in Ukraine is being achieved.