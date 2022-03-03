Russia-Ukraine War: Huge Explosion Caught On Camera As Journalist Reports Live From Kyiv

Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian troops continue to advance towards the capital city, Kyiv, and other major cities while explosions and attacks have been reported from across the country with escalating military actions. Videos are surfacing from various places showing live attacks and huge sounds of explosions.

In one such visual, a CBS News journalist has also shared a video in which he can be seen reporting live from the location where an explosion takes place lighting the entire sky. Along with a huge flash of light, heavy sounds can be also heard in the background. Reacting to the situation, the journalist stopped for a moment and stepped back after realising the impact.

Apart from that, other videos from the location also show multiple explosions from different angles in the capital city as the Russian troops advance towards Kyiv. Similarly, eye-witnesses to the explosions have also taken to their social media accounts to share videos of the explosions and blasts from Kyiv.

Global leaders step up action against Russian President Vladimir Putin

As Russian forces continue to launch their brazen strikes on Ukrainian cities, air raid sirens have been sounded on the eighth day of its invasion. In this regard, world leaders have been also closely watching the ongoing escalations, further condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin's move against Ukraine. The United States which has been leading the condemnation of Putin's acts and called it an "unprovoked and unjustified" attack by the Russian forces.

Further holding Russia responsible for the death and destruction through this attack, President Biden said that President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Apart from that, sanctions have been also imposed for weakening the Russian government and further impacting its military strength.

In the meantime, the UN General Assembly has recently adopted a resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been bravely leading the country's defence against the invasion, on Wednesday claimed that Ukraine has been successful in breaking the enemy's long-term 'sneaky' plans in just a week.

Image: Republic World