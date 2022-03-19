Russia-Ukraine War: Humanitarian Corridor Agreed In Luhansk; 'silence Mode' From March 19

As the Russia Ukraine war continues, a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians is set to open in Ukraine's Luhansk region. Regional governor Serhiy Gaiday on Friday informed that the humanitarian corridor will be opened on Saturday morning. In a Telegram message, he informed that a “silence mode" has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9:00 AM.

According to the Luhansk Regional State Administration chief Serhiy Gaidai, the humanitarian corridor will open on Saturday, March 19. All firing in the area will be stopped to start the evacuation process from here. As per the governor’s order, buses taking people will depart from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Lysychansk. Meanwhile, an evacuation train from Novozolotarivka will also start at about 2 PM.

"We have agreed on a humanitarian corridor, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. ‘Silence mode’ is agreed for March 19, starting at 9:00,” the Telegram message from Serhiy Gaidai read.

This comes as the Russians continue chaotic artillery shelling on Ukrainian cities. Kyiv's officials noted that the Luhansk humanitarian corridor was necessary to begin evacuation of residents as well as to bring food, water and medicine to those in need.

UN's first urgent humanitarian aid convoy reaches Sumy

Meanwhile, in a massive development, the very first United Nations humanitarian assistance convoy has arrived in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. In a statement, UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, stated that the United Nations and its partners in Ukraine have delivered the first convoy of critical humanitarian supplies to Sumy, one of the nation's worst-hit regions. He said, “We are here to help the most vulnerable civilians caught in the fighting, wherever they are in Ukraine.”

According to a report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), medical supplies, bottled water, ready-to-eat meals, as well as canned food are among the 130 metric tons of crucial relief that have been delivered, which will directly benefit 35,000 people. In addition to these supplies, the truck delivered equipment to help 50,000 people restore their water infrastructure. It is worth mentioning that the World Food Programme, the UN Refugee Agency, the World Health Organization, as well as the UN Children's Fund, along with the NGO People in Need, have delivered the humanitarian supplies.

(Image: AP)