Russia Ukraine War: Hundreds Protest In Vienna Against Russia, Raise 'Stop War' Slogans

While Russian forces continue to escalate their military activities in Ukraine, thousands of demonstrators in Vienna, the capital city of Austria took to the streets to protest against its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As reported by the Ukrainian media, people in numbers took to the centre of Vienna and came out in support of the Ukrainian people further demanding an end to the ongoing aggression.

The civilians who gathered at the Central Square of Vienna at the Heldenplatz known as the Heroes' Square were seen holding banners, posters, and placards in support of Ukraine. While some of the posters read "Austria Help Ukraine. Stop the War", some also called out Russian President Vladimir Putin crying slogans of "Stop Putin, Stop War."

The protest rally which passed through Ringstrasse circling the historic Innere Stadt district of Vienna, Austria saw the participation of people in a huge number carrying Ukrainian symbols and placards in support of the war-hit nation and demanding an end to Russia's aggression. Ukrainian songs were also heard in the background, especially from the band, Okean Elzy where the protestors cried out the sentence, "I will not give up without a fight".

Also today protests in solidarity with Ukraine were happening in Berlin, Vienna, and many other places across the world. #standwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/pKKbYln3cZ — Libereco – PHR (@LiberecoPHR) March 13, 2022

Apart from that, Ukraine's national anthem was also performed in several places. While slogans of "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!", "Glory to the nation! - Death to the enemies!", "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!", "Ukraine - above all!", "One, only, united Ukraine!" were sounded during the protest rally, the main message called upon the Russian government to stop the aggression and establish a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as the rally was carried out peacefully, the police had been monitoring the overall order. This is not the first time, a rally has been taken out in support of Ukraine in Vienna. A few days back, a similar rally was carried out at the Human Rights Square in the city.

Protest rallies in support of Ukraine

Protest rallies in support of Ukraine are not limited to certain places, people in various countries including the Ukrainian civilians have come out protesting against the Russian assault. Recently, demonstrators in large numbers took to the streets in Ukraine's badly-hit cities including Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Melitopol protesting against Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

People in the German capital Berlin along with other German cities, including Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Leipzig also went out to protest. Meanwhile, as the Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 19 on Monday, the Russian forces are intensifying their attacks on parts of western Ukraine. Earlier on Sunday, 35 people were killed while over 100 people were injured after a barrage of cruise missiles launched an attack on a military training base in Yavoriv.

Image: UKRINFORM