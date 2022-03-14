Russia-Ukraine War: Hungary Reiterates It Will Not Send Troops Or Weapons To Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has said that the country will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had said that the Central European country will stay out of the conflict and that it will not supply weapons to its neighbouring war-inflicted nation, like many other neighbouring countries and NATO. The move comes despite its earlier condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after Germany also decided to not reveal details of the armaments supplied to Ukraine. Böhlen has made it clear that they will not get into any details and they will not disclose any information of what kind of arms they are sending into Ukraine.

Hungary denies imposing sanctions on Russia

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, on Monday, March 8, confirmed the country's stand over the recent sanctions will be different from these nations and added, "any action against Moscow would also hurt the Hungarian economy". Taking to Facebook, Varga said Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians.

"The Hungarian forint is also a victim of the Brussels sanctions. Sanctions already mean a serious threat to the Hungarian economy. The expansion of sanctions into the energy sector means the biggest threat to the forint and the Hungarian people," Varga said in a video message published on Facebook.

On March 9, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also said that energy resources from Russia play a decisive role in Eastern Europe. He said that his country will not make a decision to the detriment of its people. "Energy resources from Russia play a decisive role in Eastern Europe, therefore Hungary will not make decisions from overseas to the detriment of its people," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine underway

This comes in the backdrop of the fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, which are currently underway. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been stressing about having direct talks with President Putin, however, it has failed to yield the desired results.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, provided details of the meeting. "Again. Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results…(Sic)", he said.