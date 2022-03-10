Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Chief Heads To Turkey To Discuss Safety Of Kyiv's Nuclear Sites

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has announced that he is heading to Turkey's Antalya. During his visit to Turkey, he will be discussing the issue to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. He is visiting Antalya at the invitation of Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The development comes nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine.

Rafael Mariano Grossi took to his official Twitter handle to share his picture from the flight as he was on his way to the Turkish city. He expressed hope that he will make progress to address the issue of ensuring the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. The IAEA Director General asserted that they needed to act now. On March 9, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and said that any nuclear accident would be the result of human failure.

He added, "This time, if there is a nuclear accident, the cause will be not a tsunami brought on by mother nature. Instead, it will be the result of human failure to act when we knew we could, and we knew we should."

I am on my way to Antalya, #Turkey, to discuss the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. pic.twitter.com/v7bKm3BRwJ — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 10, 2022

At the invitation of #Turkey’s Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu I will travel tomorrow to Antalya. In meetings there I hope to make progress on the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. We need to act now! — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 9, 2022

Words of warning on the safety and security situation at #Ukraine’s nuclear sites from Director General @RafaelMGrossi as he opened IAEA’s Board of Governors in Vienna this morning. https://t.co/a0bse7zWFd pic.twitter.com/sDwimzpBsA — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 7, 2022

Chernobyl nuclear power plant faces power cut

Nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, a power cut at the plant was reported on Wednesday. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut on safety functions at the site. Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted that the lack of power could “likely to lead to a further deterioration of operational radiation safety" at the site. He added that the lack of power will create additional stress for around 210 technical experts and guards.

Moreover, IAEA has lost data transmission from its safeguards systems to monitor nuclear material at Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plants. Rafael Mariano Grossi in the statement said, "This is another example of where the safety pillar to secure off-site power supply from the grid for all nuclear sites has been compromised.”

Lack of off-site power at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant “likely to lead to a further deterioration of operational radiation safety at the site and create additional stress for around 210 technical experts and guards,” @rafaelmgrossi said. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022

