Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Chief Heads To Turkey To Discuss Safety Of Kyiv's Nuclear Sites

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi announced that he is heading to Antalya to discuss the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP/@Rafaelmgrossi/Twitter


Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has announced that he is heading to Turkey's Antalya. During his visit to Turkey, he will be discussing the issue to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. He is visiting Antalya at the invitation of Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The development comes nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl power plant in Ukraine. 

Rafael Mariano Grossi took to his official Twitter handle to share his picture from the flight as he was on his way to the Turkish city. He expressed hope that he will make progress to address the issue of ensuring the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities. The IAEA Director General asserted that they needed to act now. On March 9, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine and said that any nuclear accident would be the result of human failure.

He added, "This time, if there is a nuclear accident, the cause will be not a tsunami brought on by mother nature. Instead, it will be the result of human failure to act when we knew we could, and we knew we should."

READ | Zelenskyy dials European Commission Prez; discusses humanitarian corridor & EU membership

Chernobyl nuclear power plant faces power cut

Nearly two weeks after Russian forces took control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, a power cut at the plant was reported on Wednesday. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it sees “no critical impact on safety” from the power cut on safety functions at the site. Rafael Mariano Grossi highlighted that the lack of power could “likely to lead to a further deterioration of operational radiation safety" at the site. He added that the lack of power will create additional stress for around 210 technical experts and guards.

READ | Google suspends operations in Russia amid Ukraine war, cites payment disruption as reason

Moreover, IAEA has lost data transmission from its safeguards systems to monitor nuclear material at Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plants. Rafael Mariano Grossi in the statement said, "This is another example of where the safety pillar to secure off-site power supply from the grid for all nuclear sites has been compromised.” 

READ | Ukraine's Central Bank urges Armenia, Vietnam & others to halt Russian MIR payment cards

(Image: AP/@Rafaelmgrossi/Twitter)

READ | Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba meets Russia's Lavrov, says 'no agreement on ceasefire reached'
READ | Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe: Russian Foreign Ministry

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, IAEA, Chernobyl
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND