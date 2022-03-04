Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Likely To Hold Presser On Situation At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to hold a press conference on the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which caught fire after Russian shelling on Friday. The conference is likely to take place at 10:30 CET today. On the 9th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian shelling led to a fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leading to strong condemnation of Moscow by the West and concerns raised by IAEA.

Post the attack on the nuclear plant, Grossi raised "deep concern" over the situation in Ukraine. IAEA Director-General also spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal. The agency also noted that the fire at the nuclear power plant did not impact the radiation levels.

IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi expected to hold press conference on the situation at #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant at 10:30 CET today. Link of press conference to be shared later.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian emergency services have confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant fire has been extinguished. An update published to the State Emergency Services official Telegram account stated, "At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

US activated Nuclear Incident Response Team

However, the United States has activated its Nuclear Incident Response Team, and is monitoring the situation in Ukraine following the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm after speaking to her Ukrainian counterpart on Friday. It is to be mentioned that the US is monitoring the situation along with the Department of Defense, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the White House. While Russia has now stopped its shelling on Europe's largest nuclear power plant after it caught fire, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops drew global backlash over the incident which took place on day 9 of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Energodar Dmytro Orlov had said that shelling at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP) has now stopped. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Ukraine has said 40 people and 10 vehicles are involved in extinguishing the fire at Zaporizhzhya. Orlov also said that some suffered injuries as Zaporizhzhya NPP caught fire due to Russian shelling.

