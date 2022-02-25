Russia-Ukraine War: IAF Prepares Aircraft To Evacuate Indian Nationals Stranded In Kyiv

Amid the mounting concerns over the safety of the Indian nationals trapped in the war struck Ukraine, the Indian Air Force on Friday geared up to evacuate stranded Indian citizens. As the situation continues to deteriorate in Kyiv, the Union government has adopted proactive measures to ensure the safe return of trapped citizens.

Speaking on the steps taken by Indian Air Force, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe told ANI that C-17 Globemasters and the Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft have been arranged to bring back stranded nationals. As per Moghe, the Globemaster and Ilyushin can travel long distances and are suitable for the evacuation of people on a large scale.

IAF prepares aircraft to evacuate stranded Indians

The aircraft of both fleets are on standby and can be dispatched to assist Indian citizens, including students enrolled in various educational institutions, he further informed.

Besides, as per ANI sources, "Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as Government of India chartered flights for evacuation.”

Keeping a close look at the developing situation, the Union government had announced a series of notifications to reach out to the trapped students. Multiple helplines have been activated by the states and central government to provide maximum security and safety to the Indians. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been kept functional 24x7 as over 18,000 Indians are stranded across Ukraine.

The Indian government continues to make efforts to evacuate the citizens via neighbouring nations as well as extend every possible help to them. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to explore alternative arrangements for evacuations. The Ministry of External Affairs has also dispatched teams to Hungary, Poland, the Slovak Republic, and Romania, all of which are bordering Ukraine, to aid in the evacuation of Indian people.

Putin ready to holds talks with Kyiv to de-escalate war

Meanwhile, an attempt to resolve the conflict by holding talks is on the card, as Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to hold talks with Kyiv. Since Friday morning, Moscow has stepped up its ante to invade Kyiv, while Ukraine is putting all its strength to wipe Russian militia out of its capital.



After seizing control of the Chernobyl Nuclear Plant which is just a few Kilometres away from the Ukrainian capital, the Russian federation has marched into the boundaries of Kyiv to take over Ukraine. Not just this, Zelensky’s nation has been fighting Russia from all sides, as Vladimir Putin is thrusting his forces in the eastern Donbas region, as well as Southern Odyssey. More so, it is being claimed that Russia has captured two villages in Luhansk.

Image: AP/ ANI