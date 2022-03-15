Russia-Ukraine War: ICJ To Rule In Ukraine Case Over 'genocide' Allegations On March 16

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on March 16 will deliver a verdict regarding accusations of genocide in Ukraine. In a press communique released on Twitter, the principal judicial organ of the UN, ICJ, stated that it would announce its decision on the case that has been named "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)." The public sitting for Ukraine vs. Russian Federation will take place at 4 pm (local time) at Peace Palace in The Hague. President of the court Judge Joan E. Donoghue will read out the "order," the statement by ICJ added.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will deliver its Order in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (#Ukraine v. #Russia) this Wednesday, 16 March, at 4 p.m. (The Hague) https://t.co/RmzeTuRbre pic.twitter.com/GKG93WTDAK — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) March 14, 2022

The hearing comes after Kyiv moved to the ICJ on February 28 seeking immediate suspension of Russian military actions in several regions of Ukraine. "Ukraine filed an application instituting proceedings against Russia concerning "a dispute . . . relating to the interpretation, application, and fulfillment of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide" (the "Genocide Convention")," ICJ had said in a statement on Feb 28.

Ukraine has demanded reparations for damages caused by the Russian invasion. Further, it contended that the Russian government has no legal grounds to punish Ukraine against any purported genocide and asserted that Moscow has been conducting war crimes in several parts of Ukraine by "intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury in members of the Ukrainian nationality--the actus reus of genocide under Article II of the (Genocide) Convention." On March 7, Ukraine made a strong submission at the ICJ, asserting that 'irreparable damage' would be caused if the court does not act against Russia immediately.

"There is no doubt that if the court doesn't act now, irreparable damage would continue to be caused. The court should act immediately. The court is uniquely positioned to give directions to stop the crisis pending the hearing too," Ukraine stressed at ICJ.

Russia boycotted March 7 & 8 hearing

Russia on March 7 & 8 boycotted the hearing in the ICJ. Speaking on the absence of Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Russian Federation refrained from attending the hearing "in light of the apparent absurdity of the lawsuit." Donoghue expressed regret over Russia's absence from the proceedings. She stated that the Registrar sent certified copies of the application and request for the indication of temporary measures to the Russian Federation's government shortly after they were filed.

(Image: AP)