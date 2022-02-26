Russia-Ukraine War: IMF Promises Financial Aid To Kyiv As Russian Offensive Continues

As Ukraine reels under the possibility of an economic catastrophe due to the Russian invasion of the country, the Ukrainian government has requested emergency funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its Managing Director (MD), Kristalina Georgieva has pledged to support Ukraine.

As per a report by ANI, the IMF MD expressed significant concern over the Ukraine crisis in a statement released on Friday, February 25, claiming that it will have a serious economic impact. This comes as the world economy is beginning to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva stated that she met with the Executive Board to inform them of the preliminary evaluation of the situation in Ukraine. She told them that IMF personnel will continue to work closely with government officials to assist Ukraine in any manner possible, according to ANI. She added that they will continue working with the World Bank Group (WBG) and other partners to coordinate the assistance and ensure that Ukraine gets the help it needs.

Staff from Washington engaging in discussions remotely

Georgieva said that they will continue to discuss with the authorities how to support Kyiv in their situation and informed that staff from Washington is engaging in these discussions remotely and they are considering all alternatives for additional financial assistance, including the existing Stand-By Arrangement for an outstanding amount of $2.2 billion, according to the ANI report.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine will have ramifications beyond Ukraine, posing huge economic concerns in the region and around the world. Georgieva said that they are looking into the ramifications for the financial system, commodity markets, economic ties to the region. She also said that they are prepared to assist in close collaboration with their foreign partners.

WBG prepared to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine

In the meanwhile, the WBG's president, David Malpass, said on Thursday that the group is prepared to provide immediate assistance to Ukraine and that it is preparing possibilities for such assistance, including fast-track financing. He also stated that the World Bank Group is also in contact with neighbouring nations and people who may be affected by this crisis, and will make extra resources available.

(Image: AP/@KGeorgieva/Twitter)