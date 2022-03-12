Russia-Ukraine War: IMO Condemns Russian Forces' Attack On Commercial Vessels

The United Nations' shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO), met virtually this week for an extraordinary session to discuss the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war on shipping and seafarers in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The maritime agency seeks to create a safe marine corridor to allow merchant ships and their crews stuck in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to cruise away without the threat of being hit.

IMO tweeted about the virtual meeting held under the guidance of IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim. The two-day meeting started on the 10th of March.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim has given his remarks to the Council Extraordinary Session which is meeting 10 and 11 March. Read it here: https://t.co/dSetz5jjP9 #BlackSea #SeaofAzov #Safety #Seafarers pic.twitter.com/YTorm1eu5H — IMO (@IMOHQ) March 10, 2022

In the virtual meeting that was held on Thursday and Friday, the Council strongly condemned the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, a United Nations Member State, and deplored the attacks by Russia against commercial vessels. In a statement released by IMO afterwards, it said that Secretary-General Kitack Lim "indicated his commitment to take immediate action to realise the blue safe maritime corridor with the cooperation and collaboration of the relevant parties, including littoral states."

Commercial ships in the region have been targeted by explosives as a result of the fighting, prompting the special conference. Since the Russian invasion began, more than 140 ships with over 1,000 seafarers have been stranded in Ukrainian waters, according to reports.

Last month, IMO Secretary-General Lim stressed his "grave concern" about the military action in Ukraine's spillover effects on global shipping, logistics, and supply chains, especially the impact on the delivery of commodities and food to developing countries, as well as energy supplies. Ships, sailors, and port employees engaged in permitted trade must not become collateral victims of the crisis, according to the Secretary-General.

Past attacks

Ukraine has blamed Russia for firing a missile towards the port of Olvia, while Russia's embassy in Dhaka claimed last week that the events surrounding the incident concerning the Bangladesh ship were still being investigated. Russia rejects striking civilians on purpose. Also previous month, Panama-flagged, 2020-built, 85,065 dwt bulk carrier Namura Queen was transiting the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny (Yuzhny), east of Odesa when it was attacked. Interfax Ukraine reported that the missile hit Namura Queen’s stern, damaging the rudder propeller group and set the entire ship ablaze with crew on it, though all on board managed to flee.

IMO

The IMO serves as the UN's executive body responsible for overseeing the work of the international shipping regulator. It was established at a UN conference held in Geneva in 1948. The IMO, which is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, currently has 174 member countries and three associate members.