Russia-Ukraine War Impacts Entertainment Industry In Putin-led Nation; Steps Taken

Sanctions are being issued by numerous countries against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine that is underway since last week. Amid the political moves against the Vladimir Putin-led nation, the Entertainment industry across the world has taken a stand against Russia and extended its solidarity with Ukraine.

Right from upcoming movies being pulled out from release in Russia to the cancellation of shows by musicians, the ongoing war has also hit the Entertainment industry in the country. Here are some of the decisions taken involving movie studios, singers, streaming platforms and film festivals amid the ongoing war.

How has the Russia-Ukraine war affected the Entertainment industry in Russia?

Movie studios pull out upcoming releases from Russia

Russian fans would be deprived of the upcoming The Batman as Warner Bros announced that the action film won't be screened in theatres in the country, as per schedule on March 4. The move was set to include other films of the studio that might release in the near future.

Sony's Morbius, which was gearing up for a release on April 1, will similarly not be released on schedule in Russia. Disney too then issued a statement that Turning Red won't be released in Russia, as per the scheduled date March 11, and the other upcoming releases also won't be releasing as per schedule. In addition, Universal Pictures announced that they were pausing the release of their upcoming films amid the ongoing conflict.

Musicians postpone releases

Rock band Green Day cancelled its concert in Moscow scheduled for May 29. Singer Louis Tomlinson cancelled his show in Moscow on July 6, along with the one in Kyiv. The Weeknd was planning to make an announcement on February 25, which he cancelled in the wake of the war.

Netflix stops airing of Russia state channels

Netflix has announced that it would not broadcast Russia state channels in the country, as per recent guidelines issued to the streamer, amid the ongoing war.

Film festivals stand in solidarity

The Cannes Film Festival announced on Tuesday that Russian delegations won't be welcome for the event scheduled to held in May this year. The Venice Film Festival announced that they would screening the movie Reflection, based on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2014, for three days, March 7, March 9 and March 10 in Italy.

