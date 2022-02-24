Russia-Ukraine War: India Presses Its Mission In Hungary To Evacuate Nationals In Kyiv

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Hungary said that the team from the Indian mission in the country has been deployed to the border post of Zohanyi to provide necessary assistance to help the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

"Mission is working with Government of Hungary to provide all possible assistance. Goverment of India is closely monitoring the situation and evacuation plans are being worked out," stated Indian Embassy in Hungary.

Team from Embassy of India in Hungary has been despatched to the border post Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate exit of Indians from Ukraine. Mission is working with with Govt of Hungary to provide all possible assistance. @IndiainUkraine @MEAIndia contd. — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 24, 2022

On a related note, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for the Indian students and nationals residing in Ukraine, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated to military operation on Thursday. Ukraine has announced martial law amid the Russian attack, which has made travel difficult in the country. The Embassy acknowledged the martial law and claimed that they are in contact with the local establishments to accommodate students who are stranded in Kyiv and need a place to stay.

The Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft. Ukraine has cited a high risk to flight safety because of the use of weapons and military equipment.

PM Modi to dial Putin

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic Media Network on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, after the cabinet meeting which is currently underway. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary are present in the meeting.

More than hundred killed as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Thursday informed that there are hundreds of casualties reported nationwide of both civilians and armed forces as a result of aggression from Russia. Ukraine has imposed martial law and air sirens have been sounded in the capital, Kyiv. Russian strikes have hit military installations across the country, including airfields and weapons depots in major cities. Moscow also targeted the Ukrainian Air Force deployment at the DNIPRO airport for evacuations resulting in hundreds of injuries and reportedly 10 killings in the attack.