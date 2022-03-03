Russia-Ukraine War: India Urges Cessation Of Violence, Reiterates Diplomacy Only Solution

As the war escalates on the eighth day of the Russian invasion, UN Human Rights Council held its 49th session in Geneva. This comes as the second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is currently underway. The United Nations Human Rights Council also held an urgent debate on the situation of human rights in Ukraine stemming from Russian aggression.

On the third day of its high-level meeting, during the urgent debate, India expressed concern over the 'steadily worsening humanitarian situation' in Ukraine. India also urged the immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. The delegation from India, in his statement, said, "No solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Dialogue and Diplomacy are the only solution for settling differences and disputes."

India called for respect and protection of human rights of Ukrainians and 'safe humanitarian access to conflict zones'. Further expressing deep concerns over the safety and security of stranded Indian nations, the Indian diplomat said, "We are working together with neighbouring States for their evacuation."

The statement added that India has already dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including medicines, medical equipment and other relief material. It said that the nation will be sending more such assistance in the coming days and added that the intensifying war is an 'urgent necessity that must be effectively addressed'.

MEA informs 18,000 Indians successfully evacuated

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, asserted that the country has successfully evacuated 18,000 stranded Indian nationals from the war-inflicted Ukraine. MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that during the special briefing on 'Operation Ganga', "India continues to step up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine. A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled."

The second round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is underway on Belarusian territory. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia said, "We hope that they bring about an end to this situation, restore peace in Donbas and enable all people in Ukraine to return to peaceful life."

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Image: AP, PTI