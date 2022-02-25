Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy In Hungary Issues Advisory For Evacuation Of Students

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian Embassy in Hungary has informed that the government is working to establish evacuation routes for Indians. The embassy informed that it was working together with the Indian government to evacuate nationals in Ukraine from Romania and Hungary. Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the Russian border have been advised to depart first from the country.

Students wanting to cross border through Kpp Tysa may please fill the form -https://t.co/jmkFl3Nahn .Students and other stranded in Ukrain should follow advisory & alerts issued by @IndiainUkraine @MEAIndia @BshBudapest pic.twitter.com/TZO8Ku5urA — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) February 24, 2022

The Indian Embassy in Hungary issued an advisory stating that the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Hungary are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. “At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi,” the Indian Embassy in Hungary stated. It further asked the Indian nationals to depart in an organised manner as coordinated by the ministry of external affairs.

“Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner in coordination with team from MEA to actualise this option,” the Indian Embassy in Hungary added. Earlier on Thursday, the ministry expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis in view of the escalations in the war-ridden region.

250 Indian students stranded in basement

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, 250 Indian students are stranded in the country's capital Kyiv and appealed for evacuation at the earliest. One of the students spoke to Republic Media Network and informed that they spent the night under the hostel basement in fear of airstrikes. An Indian student in Ukraine told Republic, "We are currently good. We have spent the night in the basement of the hostel in Kyiv".

He mentioned that they haven't received any food and water supply but have taken care of their needs on their own. "Since morning, we have heard many bombings in the region 5-10 km from this hostel", the student said. Another student termed the situation as the 'scariest moment of life'. He mentioned that Ukrainian, Indian, and other nationals were advised to move to Metro stations, bunkers due to the possibility of shelling.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the students can leave the country without fearing disruption in their studies as the colleges have agreed to hold online classes. All the stranded people are requested to follow time to time advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv. Shringla informed that in the past few weeks, about 4,000 of the estimated 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, managed to leave the country.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including the outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odessa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia. Zelensky informed that since the start of the attack on early Thursday, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, had been reported dead. While over 316 people are left injured.

Image: PTI