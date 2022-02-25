Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy In Kyiv Stresses On Safety Of Indian Students

Amid the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has appealed to the Ukrainian administration to ensure the safety and security of Indian students who are still stranded in the country. After the Russian troops initiated a full-fledged war against its neighbouring nation Ukraine, the Indian Embassy wrote a letter to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine, Andriy Borysovych Yermak, in which the former informed that more than 15,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine across various regions. "Embassy of India in Kyiv presents its compliments to the office of the President of Ukraine and has the honour to inform that over 15,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine in various regions. The Embassy of India would be grateful if their safety and security be ensured and they will be allowed to remain wherever they are," read the letter.

"Arrangements for essential amenities like food and water for their survival may be provided to them. Their safety and security are of paramount concern to the Embassy of India and all necessary steps be taken to ensure that," the letter added.

According to the sources of ANI, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv had organized safe premises nearby for Indian students in Ukraine. Furthermore, the sources added that these students turned up outside the Embassy and no one is currently stranded outside the building. The Embassy of India in Ukraine accommodated more than 200 Indian students at a school near the Kyiv Embassy.

PM Modi spoke to Putin, urged to ensure safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine

"The Embassy of India in Kyiv continues to operate round the clock 24X7. Today morning we woke up with the news that Kyiv is under attack, the whole of Ukraine is under attack. This has generated a lot of anxiety, uncertainty, and created tension," Partha Satpathy, Ambassador of India in Ukraine, said. "I would like to assure all of you that the Embassy of India continues to operate around the clock looking out for the safety and security of Indians here," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin in the wake of attacks on Kyiv. According to the press release issued by the PMO, President Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments concerning Ukraine. According to the statement, During the conversation, PM Modi stressed the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

