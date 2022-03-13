Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy In Kyiv Temporarily Relocated To Poland, Confirms MEA

In view of the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been relocated to Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Sunday. In an official statement, the MEA noted the rise in attacks in the western part of Ukraine and stated that owing to the 'rapidly deteriorating security situation', the Indian Embassy will be temporarily shifted to neighbouring Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further development, the MEA announced.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland. The situation will be reassessed in light of further developments," the MEA said in a statement.

In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.



Press Release➡️ https://t.co/tVkxNSDJmN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2022

Russia has intensified attacks in the Western part of Ukraine, which was earlier used as a safe corridor for evacuation by India, and several other nations. In the last 24-48 hours, Russian forces have mounted attacks on Lviv, nearby Yavoriv, and the city of Ivano-Frankivsk. Concerns have been expressed over the safety of the thousands of refugees, journalists, and foreign officials who had moved to the region to escape the Russian offensive.

India successfully completes Operation Ganga

With the evacuation of the last 600 stranded Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy city on March 11, the Government of India has successfully completed Operation Ganga. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a letter thanking the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and MEA team for their "dedicated efforts".

“Students from Sumy are returning today to India. Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga undertaken at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered due to both leadership and commitment,” he said.

EAM Jaishankar further added, “We are thankful to all those who facilitated its objectives. Our particular gratitude [goes] to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance. Ukraine’s neighbours- Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Moldova gave us exceptional support. My sincerest thanks to them.”

Amid the Russia-led military offensive and continued shelling across Kyiv, several countries have put a halt to their evacuation operations, asking their citizens to stay put and remain inside their homes/facilities. At this time, India managed to retrieve all its citizens based in Ukraine, tying up special arrangements with Ukraine's bordering nations. The country has rescued over 20,000 citizens through 90 special flights.

Image: AP/ANI