Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Embassy In Poland Issues Latest Advisory For Indian Evacuees

Amid the mounting concerns over the safety of the Indian nationals trapped in the war struck Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Poland has issued an advisory on Friday for Indian citizens hoping to be evacuated via Poland.

Coordinates of the Embassy officials looking after the safe and secure transit of Indian nationals trapped in combat hit Ukraine have been announced in the latest advisory. Students and Indian citizens wanting to be retracted via Poland can contact the undermentioned officials:

MEA issues latest advisory for Indian evacuees moving to Poland

(i) Liaison Office, Lviv - Shri Vivek Singh - Tel: +48 881 551 273

(ii) Embassy Office, Krakowiec - Shri Shubham Kumar- Tel.: +48 575 467 147

(iii) Embassy Office, Medyka - Shri Ranjit Singh - Tel.: +48 575 762 557

(iv) Embassy Control Room, Warsaw Shri Sukhvinder Malik, Tel: +48606700105 & +48225400000

Indian nationals arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border by public transportation, such as bus or train are told to proceed to the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing. As per the embassy, People will only be allowed to cross the Poland border on foot via the Shehyni-Medyka border post, as per the directions of the Polish government. The Krakowiec crossing is just for people who are driving their own cars, the embassy further informed.

Latest advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Poland: Embassy of India in Poland and Lithuania pic.twitter.com/uZ3w4tWTDG — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

Indians entering Poland have been advised to fill out this Google Form (https://forms.gle/TPmtUeMh98Q4XgvP9) to submit their requests for tickets on the repatriation aircraft to be processed as soon as possible.

India paces up efforts to bring back trapped nationals

This comes at a time when the first batch of the Indian evacuees from Ukraine reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing and the Indian embassy officials at Suceava have further facilitated their travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India.

#WATCH The first batch of evacuees from Ukraine reach Romania via the Suceava border crossing. Our team at Suceava will now facilitate travel to Bucharest for their onward journey to India: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi



(Source: Arindam Bagchi's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/c4uevDh68l — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

The Indian Air Force on Friday geared up to evacuate stranded Indian citizens amid heightened tensions. As the situation continues to deteriorate in Kyiv, the Union government has adopted proactive measures to ensure the safe return of trapped citizens. Speaking on the steps taken by Indian Air Force, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ashish Moghe told ANI that C-17 Globemasters and the Ilyushin-76 transport aircraft have been arranged to bring back stranded nationals.

Besides, as per ANI sources, "Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as Government of India chartered flights for evacuation.”

Apart from this, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his concerns for the Indian citizens and students stranded in the crisis-hit nation on Friday. To better understand the External Affairs Ministry’s continuous efforts to evacuate Indian nationals trapped in Ukraine, Vice President spoke with MEA S Jaishankar and urged the minister to take proactive measures to ensure the safe and secure return of Indian citizens.

The parents, relatives and friends of Indian citizens stranded in the combat hit nation have been worrying about the safety of their loved ones as the war continues to rage for the second day. Amid heavy missile attacks and bomb shelling, Russia has strengthened its offensive against Ukraine to enclose its capital Kyiv.

Keeping a close look at the developing situation, the Union government had announced a series of notifications to reach out to the trapped students. Multiple helplines have been activated by the states and central government to provide maximum security and safety to the Indians. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has been kept functional 24x7 as over 18,000 Indians are stranded across Ukraine. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to explore alternative arrangements for evacuations.

