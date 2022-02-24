Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Envoy Asks Nationals Residing In Kyiv To Stay Put

India's envoy to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy on Thursday has urged all Indian nationals in Ukraine to stay wherever they are amid the offensive launched by Russia. Noting that the situation is highly tense and very uncertain, he added that the air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. The Indian Ambassador requested everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude.

"Under the circumstance, we have put out two advisories on the situation. I urge you to stay wherever you are, in your familiar locations. Those who are in transit, please return to your familiar places of habitation. Those who are stranded here in Kyiv, please get in touch with your friends and colleagues in Kyiv, universities and other community members, so that you can temporarily lodge there. We have already reached out to the Indian Diaspora and have requested them to assist you to the best of their abilities." Partha Satpathy said.

Noting that the Embassy is inundated with calls and trying its best to help, he added "If there is a critical emergency, contact us on the emergency lines provided...As of now, the government of India, Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India are seized of the situation and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation."

Russia attacks Ukraine

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's decision to launch military action in Ukraine comes in reply to threats emanating from the neighbouring country. He also warned other countries that if they tried to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see "consequences they have never seen".

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the start of a "big war" in Europe. He also announced cutting off diplomatic ties with Russia.

Explosions have rocked several Ukrainian cities like the capital city Kyiv, surrounding cities like Mykolaiv, Odesa, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Several Ukrainian service members are believed to have been killed in these explosions.

Image: Twitter_@IndiainUkraine/ANI