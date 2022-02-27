Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Student Refuses To Part With His Pet Dog In Ukraine; Seeks Help

As India continues evacuating its nationals from Russia-invaded Ukraine, a student has refused to travel without his pet dog. Identified as Rishabh Kaushik, the third-year student of software engineering at the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics has been struggling to get a clearance for his dog ‘Malibu' and has urged the authorities to expedite the procedure for his evacuation along with his four-legged partner.

In a video widely being circulated on social media, Kaushik can be heard ventilating his grievances against the Indian embassy in Ukraine and the Centre's Animal Quarantine and Certification Service (AQCS) in Delhi who he claims have constantly demanded more and more documents. "Even yesterday, I contacted them saying that war has actually started, is there any way I can get airlifted? Can I get the documents then... They still keep asking for some more certificates, knowing the fact that Ukraine is in the midst of a war. Nothing is actually open, even chemists, food stores are running out of water, food supplies."

'If you can please help us...'

'If you can please help us', was Kaushik's appeal to the Indian government, and the Embassy in Ukraine. "My dog is really scared of all the bombings happening. He is crying all the time because of the sound of the bombings," he further said, adding that they are presently putting up in a freezing bunker, from which they have to come out every now and then to keep his dog warm.

The Indian government started a mission named "Operation Ganga" to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations.