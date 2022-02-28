Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Students Stranded In Mykolaiv Plead For Help; 'Horrible Plight'

As India continues to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, few students still stuck back in the war-hit country have requested for their safe return home. An Indian student stranded in Ukraine shared a video message, explaining the ground situation, and further urged the Embassy of India to evacuate them soon.

Stranded Indian, Sakshi Sudhakar said, "Right now we got stranded in Mykolaiv along with 300 students. We have nowhere to go."

She explained that the military attacks have been taking place in the region for the past three days. They have limited access to food and water resources.

Sakshi said, "We couldn't reach the border as there is no means of transport. We want the embassy to know that we are stuck here."

The stranded Indian student, Sakshi Sudhakar further said that she and other Indians were unable to travel to the borders when the government warned them to do so, as they have their reasons for the same. She further detailed that the situation is 'horrible' as they are staying in bunkers which aren't safe.

"We request our embassy to take us to the border. Please help us," an Indian student stranded in the war-hit country requested.

Indians stranded in Ukraine return home

India began the evacuation of its stranded citizens with the first evacuation flight, AI1944, carrying 219 people from Bucharest to Mumbai on Saturday, February 26. So far, five special flights of Air India have safely returned carrying over 1,000 nationals from Ukraine.

The officials informed that the second evacuation flight, AI1942, bringing back 250 Indian citizens, landed at the Delhi airport at around 2.45 am on Sunday, the officials said. The third flight, AI1940, of Operation Ganga, carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary), landed in Delhi. The fourth evacuation flight left from Bucharest (Romania) and brought 198 Indian nationals to Delhi. Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning carrying 249 stranded Indian nationals.

In a related update, IndiGo is also to join the Indian government's evacuation mission, Operation Ganga, to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine.

It is to be noted that since February 24, when the Russian military offensive began, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, Indian evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest. The government officials have informed that citizens have not been charged for the evacuation flights.

Image: Republic World