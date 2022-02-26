Russia-Ukraine War: Indians Gather At Ukraine-Poland Border, Seek Indian Govt's Help

At a time when the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised stranded Indian nationals against moving towards the border posts without coordination with officials, students along with several Ukrainian citizens were seen crowding at the Poland-Ukraine border hoping to be evacuated from the war-hit nation. The Republic team which continues to provide direct coverage from the Poland-Ukraine border post reported hundreds of people along with large numbers of vehicles gathered there, waiting to move out of the country. Russia's offensive against Ukraine has intensified and on its third day, there have been reports of residential areas in Ukraine being struck by Russian missiles.

The Indians who have gathered at the border post are mostly made up of students who are studying in Ukraine. Around 80,000 international students study in the country with the largest number coming from India. It has been nearly two days since the students have been waiting at the posts with minimum temperatures falling to -2 or -3 degrees Celsius and zero supplies of food or water.

One of the Indian students, while speaking to Republic, made an appeal to the Indian government to make arrangements for them as quickly as possible as all of them are hungry and tired waiting for help. On the other hand, as the Ukrainian government continues to restrict border areas, people have no other option except to wait for help.

First Air India flight being 219 nationals from Ukraine

While around 20,000 Indian nationals continue to remain stranded in Ukraine, India's first Air India flight AI-1944 is bringing back 219 citizens from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Mumbai today, February 26. Another Air India flight with Indian nationals landed in Delhi. This comes at a time the Ukrainian airspace has been suspended due to Russia launching a full-scale invasion on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

As Russian troops advance towards the capital city, Kyiv, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Saturday issued a fresh advisory in view of increasing Russian attacks on several cities and urged people to remain indoors and avoid going to borders without prior information.

"All Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with the government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the emergency numbers of the embassy of India in Kyiv", the statement read.

(Image: Republic)