Russia-Ukraine War: Indians Stranded In War-struck Sumy Appeal For Immediate Support

As the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine transcended to day nine of war, a group of Indian nationals, mostly students, stranded in the Sumy region, took to social media to appeal for evacuation. Mentioning depleting essential supplies, they are sharing updates from the northeastern Ukrainian border town at regular intervals, urging the Indian government to rescue them before the crisis worsens.

One medical student among the group, Mahek Shaikh, shared an eight-second clip of what appeared to be a blast in the region. "Complete city blackout, no electricity and water supply and multiple bomb blasts nearby. Slow network,” she wrote in her post.

Another student, Radhika Sangwan, claimed that including her, around 700-800 students are currently stranded in Sumy. “I am a student in Sumy, Ukraine. YES, WE EXIST!!! There are 700-800 students in Sumy. It’s the 7th day of the attack and there is no confirmed news on our evacuation. Stress, fear and anxiety are getting to us. Hope is lost. Please help,” Sangwan tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine informed that intense fighting is being reported in Sumy, Kharkiv and Kyiv and urged Indian nationals in the aforementioned cities and wherever curfew is effective to not venture towards railway stations until curbs are lifted and civilian movement is renewed.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that buses and trains have stopped plying in Sumy, whereas roads and bridges out of the city are damaged and fighting is underway on the streets.

Finding refuge in a bunker, three medical students shared a clip wherein they pleaded for evacuation, informing that they are running out of essential items including food as the situation continue to worsen.

“There is no electricity. We are running out of water. There was a huge explosion that is why we ran into the bunker. Please evacuate us,” one of them said.

In another video shared tweeted by Shaikh on Thursday, several armed men were seen roaming outside their hostel. “Looking out of our room’s window, another sighting of armed men going around our hostel is what we notice. It’s unsafe to step out and the Indian Embassy wants us to catch trains and cross cities. Please evacuate us before the situation worsens,” she wrote.

India has initiated Operation Ganga in a bid to evacuate citizens from Ukraine. However, the evacuation from the eastern part of the war-hit country has been a cause of concern as heavy fighting is reported.

