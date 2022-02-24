Russia-Ukraine War: Centre Allows Indians To Travel From Ukraine Via Doha Under Air Bubble

Amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine border tensions, Indian Embassy in Doha has informed that the Indian Government and the Ministry of Civil Aviation allowed the passengers who are travelling from Ukraine to come to India via Doha. The decision is taken under India's air bubble agreement with Qatar. The Indian embassy in Qatar informed via Twitter.

Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India- Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement. — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) February 24, 2022

Earlier, Russia had ordered military operations in Ukraine, this has concerned many Indian politicians as all have hoped that Indians would be brought back safely. The Union government has announced that it is keeping a close watch on the developing situation. Due to the ongoing war, Ukraine has closed its air space due to which Indians and the citizens of other nationalities are stuck in an under-attacked country.

While speaking to the media, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed that Flights were flown in Ukraine but due to closed air space, they were forced to come back after three hours. The government of India has kept the Indian Air Force and Air India flights on stand by seeing the rising tension in Ukraine due to Russia's military operation.

India is taking steps to bring back Indians

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan spoke to the media and informed them that the MEA is looking for an alternative to bring back 18,000 stuck Indians in Ukraine. The government is looking for an alternative since the air space of Ukraine has been closed Muraleedharan added. She further said, "I spoke to Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they are getting food, water and power. Students and parents should not panic. Our government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq."

The Indian embassy in Ukraine provided some fresh helpline numbers to help Indians stuck in Ukraine.

PM Modi to speak to Putin

As per sources, ANI has cited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the arising war-like situation on the Russian-Ukraine border. NSA Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with some other Union Ministers will be present during the meet.

IMAGE: AP/PTI