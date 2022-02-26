Russia-Ukraine War: India's Ambassador In Poland To Arrange Special Flight For Evacuation

Amid swift action for the evacuation process of Indians stranded in Ukraine, Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of Poland to India has asked Indian students to go to the Poland border. The Ambassador also informed that the team is trying to facilitate the evacuation process through a special flight. Earlier, 219 Indian nationals left the war-hit country through assistance from Romanian authorities.

Poland aiding Indian nationals residing in Ukraine

"Indian students can go to the Poland border. We are trying to help them evacuate from there through special flights. Russia aiming to attack civilian areas. Russia's aggressive action created major problems for Indians in Ukraine. There are around 20,000 Indians in Russia. Poland ready to accept refugees and those trying to escape from Russian escape," added Ambassador Adam Burakowski.

Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar thanks Romania for evacuation process

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there is 'progress' in the evacuation process in Ukraine. EAM Jaishankar further added that he is personally monitoring the situation while the teams are working 'on the ground round the clock.'

An Air India Boeing aircraft with Indian citizens stranded in the war-hit country is expected to return at 8 pm, the airport operator said. "The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania," said EAM S Jaishankar. Additionally, the Foreign Minister thanked his Romanian counterpart for the assistance and in return, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu added, "This is what partners and friends are for!"

Air India flight deployed to bring back Indian nationals

An Air India Boeing aircraft, departed from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for Romanian capital Bucharest early morning on Saturday to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine due to Russia's military offensive, and it is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 8 p.m., the airport operator said.

CSMIA, in a statement, also said it has blocked a special corridor for the arriving passengers.

Air India flight AI-1944 had departed from Mumbai at 3.38 a.m. and landed in Bucharest at around 10.45 a.m., an AI official had earlier said.