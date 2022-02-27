Russia-Ukraine War: IndiGo To Assist Evacuation Of Indians, First Flight On February 28

After Air India, domestic carrier IndiGo is all set to take part in 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians from Ukraine. Republic has learnt that IndiGo will operate flights to Hungary's capital Budapest to evacuate stranded Indians.

The first flight will be operated on Monday (February 28) and Tuesday from Delhi. The flight is expected to fly to Istanbul first and then to Budapest. On its return leg, the flights will once again come to Istanbul and then to Delhi. Currently, Air India is the only carrier operating evacuation flights for India.

Operation Ganga: Over 1,000 Indians evacuated so far

The Indian government has started a mission called 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate citizens amid the Russia Ukraine war. Till now three fights in partnership with Air India have landed with the evacuated Indian citizens. The first flight landed in Mumbai from Bucharest carrying 219 students on Saturday, while another flight landed in Delhi carrying 250 citizens on Sunday midnight. Another landed today morning in Delhi from Hungary's capital Budapest carrying 250 students.

Notably, since February 24, the Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations. Due to this, the Indian evacuation flights are operating out of neighbouring Bucharest and Budapest. Owing to which, stranded Indians in Ukraine have been asked to make their way to border nations in the West.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla informed there were 15,000 citizens estimated to be in Ukraine, out of which 2,000 were identified in the conflict-ridden capital Kyiv. "Under 'Operation Ganga', 1000 citizens have flown out to Romania and Hungary and flights for another 1000 are planned," said Shringla.

"Border crossing to Hungary & Romania is functioning, however, the exit point to Poland is clogged due to lakhs of foreign nationals trying to escape from that point. Those who are near the borders of Hungary & Romania are guided towards their border points in phases," the Foreign Secretary added.

(With agency inputs)