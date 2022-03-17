China Dissociates From Russia-Ukraine War, Says, 'Had No Prior Idea, War Not Good For Us'

Dismissing western accusations that China might be aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, a top Chinese diplomat has asserted that 'the (ongoing) war is not good' for his country.

On Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, expressed his country’s stance on the ongoing conflict and revealed that Beijing had no prior knowledge of the Vladimir Putin-led invasion. His remarks, which were published in a Washington Post op-ed, shattered speculations that the Xi Jinping administration might supply ammunition and aid to what it terms as its “rock solid” ally.

Earlier this week, a Chinese official in Washington had made a similar remark saying that assertions from US officials that Russia asked China for military equipment to support its campaign in Ukraine were “disinformation”.

According to Financial Times, the spokesperson for the Chinese embassy denied any demands from Moscow and said that he has “never heard of that”. Furthermore, he asserted that Beijing's priority was the establishment of peace and stability in Ukraine - a statement the Chinese Communist Party has reiterated despite admitting that it has rock-solid relations with the Putin administration.

Reports claimed that Russia demanded weapons from China

On Sunday, a Washington Post report, which cited a US official, claimed that Moscow has asked for military equipment from Beijing. While it wasn’t clear what kind of weaponry or aid had been requested by Moscow, China’s stance prompted speculations that it might fulfil the demand.

A separate report in Financial Times revealed that the Kremlin has been asking for military aid from China since the start of its attack on Ukraine. Several other reports floating in American media suggest that Russian troops might be running out of weaponry as the conflict entered the third week. On the other hand, the West is pulling all stops to support Ukraine in the battle. Led by the US, EU and the UK, Kyiv’s western alliances have been supplying missiles to Ukrainian troops.

The Russian invasion of the erstwhile Soviet state has entered its fourth week now. The West, led by US, has stepped up on sanctions against Russian individuals and enterprises.

China, which claimed that its relations with Russia continue to remain ‘rock solid’, has failed to impose any substantial embargo on its ally. However, earlier this month, it refused to supply aircraft parts to Russia, hinting that it was not supporting Kremlin in its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

(Image: AP)