Russia-Ukraine War: Israel PM Bennett Offers To Visit Ukraine If Talks With Russia Advance

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has expressed willingness to visit Kyiv if there are advances in peace talks with Moscow, reports said on Monday. Zelenskyy’s office had invited Bennett to visit the war-hit country as a part of his ceasefire mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

As per reports, Israel's Security Agency or the 'Shin Bet' has been preparing a security plan for Bennett to visit Kyiv on short notice amid Russian attack on Ukraine. Bennett does not want to go only for a photo opportunity, but to help in moving the sides toward ending the war, Ynet reported.

As a part of the mediation efforts, Israel's PM had met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 5.

"In recent weeks, there were some advances between [Ukraine and Russia], but the gaps in a number of fundamental topics are big,” Bennett said on Monday, according to The Jerusalem Post. "The Russians are no longer trying to depose Zelenskyy and fully demilitarize Kyiv, while Ukraine has backed down from trying to join NATO," he said.

"We are trying to mediate together with our friends in the world, but there is a long way ahead," Bennett said at a conference sponsored by Yediot Aharonot. "We positioned Israel in a way that allows us continuous communications with both sides that is honest and open and can bring achievements in the mediation," he said.

Zelenskyy criticises Israel's mediation efforts, backtracks later

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuked Israel in a televised address, saying that Israel should provide arms and impose sanctions on Russia.

Defending Jerusalem’s approach, Bennett said that Israelis should be proud of their country’s generosity towards Ukraine. "We are managing this unfortunate crisis sensitively, generously, and responsibly while balancing the different considerations, and they are complex," he said.

Zelenskyy later backtracked, saying, "Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it. The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett, is trying to find a way of holding talks, and we are grateful for this. sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem. That’s the right place to find peace, if possible."

Israel has good relations with both Ukraine and Russia and has acted as an intermediary between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. While Israel has condemned Russia's invasion, it has also refrained from taking action that would anger Moscow due to concerns of jeopardising its military coordination in neighbouring Syria.