Russia-Ukraine War: Israel PM Speaks To Zelenskyy For Third Time Amid Russian Invasion

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the third time in two days, according to a Israeli spokesperson.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the third time in two days, according to an Israeli spokesperson. It is pertinent to mention here that Bennett's office announced on Saturday that he paid an unexpected visit to Moscow in a bid to address the ongoing Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, Israel has volunteered to mediate the dispute at Ukraine's request, VOA reported citing an Israeli official.

Bennett is coordinating his crisis efforts with the US, France, and Germany, according to VOA. Bennett travelled to Berlin after his meeting with Putin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to his representative. Moreover, according to the Elysée Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron called Bennett before flying to Moscow to brief him on his own meetings with Putin.

Israel offers to act as mediator between Russia and Ukraine

Israel has offered to arbitrate in the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine at the request of Zelenskyy, though officials have previously played down chances of any breakthrough. Bennett also brought up the subject of the big Jewish community caught up in the Ukraine conflict during their three-hour discussion in the Kremlin, according to the Israeli source.

Israel's Health Ministry said that medical teams will travel to Ukraine next week to establish a field hospital that will serve refugees. While Israel, a strong US ally, has criticised Russia's invasion, expressed support with Kyiv, and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has stated that it will continue to communicate with Moscow in the hopes of resolving the conflict.

