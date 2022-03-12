Russia-Ukraine War: Italy Seizes Mega Yacht Belonging To Russian Oligarch Melnichenko

Amidst the ongoing war, Italian authorities have seized a mega yacht belonging to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichnko. In an online statement released on Friday, the country’s finance police stated that the vessel was one of the largest mega yachts in the world and was worth 530 million Euros or $578 million. Named ‘SY A’, the vessel was in storage at the port of Trieste when it was seized, as per a report by CNN.

As Russian troops continue their attack on Ukraine, the west has been pulling all stops to coerce Moscow into a ceasefire. As a part of the new sanctions, countries including the US, Italy and France are particularly targeting Russian oligarchs and those close to President Vladimir Putin. Earlier last week, French authorities seized a yacht linked to Russian oligarch Igor Sechin.

Are there previous sanctions on Melnichenko?

Melnichenko was sanctioned by European Union earlier on March 9 as a part of the bloc's measure to punish Russian billionaires. According to the EU, he owns the major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and the coal company SUEK, all of which came under scrutiny and investigation. Interestingly, as Putin began his invasion, Melnichenko met with Putin to discuss possible sanctions and their impact. 36 other business leaders also attended the meeting.

EU noted, "It (the meeting) shows that he is one of the leading businesspersons involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the government of Russia, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and ​destabilization of Ukraine."

The US slaps fresh sanctions

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced a slew of fresh sanctions against Russian elites, oligarchs, and political and national security leaders who have backed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The measures include designating regime elites and corporate leaders who are associates and enablers of the Russian regime, including three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson, Dmitriy Peskov. The others against whom sanctions have been imposed include Russian business magnate and Kremlin insider Viktor Vekselberg, as well as the Management Board of the sanctioned VTB Bank, the OFAC stated in a press release.

Image: AP Rep.Image