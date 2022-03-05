Russia-Ukraine War: Italy Seizes Yachts Owned By Two Russian Oligarchs After EU Sanctions

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the Italian police have confiscated yachts of Russian tycoons Alexei Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko. According to NEXTA TV, Italian media on Friday night reported that the yachts of the Russian billionaires were confiscated in retaliation for Russia’s continued attack on Ukraine. According to reports, the yachts of the billionaires value around 65-75 million euros.

Alexei Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko were hit by the European Union sanctions earlier this week. Following this, NEXTA TV has now cited Italian media reports of the Italian police confiscating the billionaires’ superyachts. Earlier, in a similar action, France had seized a superyacht linked to Russian tycoon Igor Sechin. According to the media reports, Igor Sechin is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin like Alexei Mordashov and Gennady Timchenko.

Italy’s police has just seized “Lady M Yacht” - a €65m yacht belonging to Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov located in Imperia (Liguria) - in compliance with the recent EU sanctions. pic.twitter.com/8NzqkXH7lE — Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) March 4, 2022

After being hit by the EU sanctions, Mordashov had resigned from the supervisory board of the world’s largest tourism operator, Tui. Mordashov, who according to Forbes’ new list, is Russia’s second-wealthiest man along with Timchenko was hit by the sanctions due to their relationship with the Russian President. The billionaires hit by the sanctions had their asset freeze and was faced with travel bans.

Alexei Mordashov suffers a severe business blow

The 54-year-old Mordashov, who is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, a Russian conglomerate with interests in metal, energy and mining companies has been facing the brunt of sanctions since the EU sanctions came into effect on Monday, February 28. According to a report by The Guardian, Mordashov’s business interests in the region were severely curtailed. The UK report said that the recent sanctions imposed on Moscow would affect Mordashov's Rossiya Bank also. According to Forbes magazine’s list of billionaires, he ranks 51, with a total worth of $29.1 billion, which has now been hit.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched special military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Russia's Defence Ministry has reiterated that they are not launching any strikes on residential areas and are only targeting military infrastructure. However, visuals accessed by Republic Media Network's team on the ground speak in contrast to Moscow's stance. Following the attack, several sanctions have been imposed on Russia by the West.

Image: FACEBOOK/ SHUTTERSTOCK